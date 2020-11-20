Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/11/2020

Scooby-Doo And The Mystery Inc. Gang Are Back With All-New Song "Do The Scooby-Doo!" And Sing-A-Long Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. Gang are back with a new song and a sing-a-long video for the whole family. "Do The Scooby-Doo!," a fun-loving song about Scooby and his wild adventures. In the interactive for "Do The Scooby-Doo!" sing-a-long video, Scooby & friends are brought to life.

"Do The Scooby-Doo!" is the first look at the live touring stage spectacular Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold from the creative minds of the Canadian-based MONLOVE in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Written, arranged and produced by MONLOVE's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, "Do The Scooby-Doo!" brings the mysterious fun and playful spirits of Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred straight into your living room.

Not only can fans now sing and dance along with The Gang in their homes, but they can share them with their friends and family for the holidays. The Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold store offers the perfect stocking stuffer or nostalgic keepsake for everyone from kids to adults. More info: shopmonlove.com
Stay tuned for more information and announcements on the live touring stage spectacular, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold this year!

Follow The Gang here:
Facebook: facebook.com/ScoobyLiveTour
Instagram: instagram.com/scoobylivetour
Twitter: twitter.com/scoobylivetour
YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCcnAgnT8tFkD41snmvItHag
Sign up for the latest news at scoobylivetour.com/signup






