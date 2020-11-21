Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21/11/2020

Teenear Demands Special Attention With Hot New Single

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miami's Sweetheart Teenear released her new single "Special Attention" Friday November 20, 2020 accompanied by a sexy music video that premiered on Youtube.
To celebrate the upcoming release, "Inspire Agency," her label Slip N Slide Records hosted an exclusive single release party on November 19, 2020, in Miami, Fl. The star-studded event was filled with a night of surprises sponsored by Uncle Nearest Whiskey.

This highly anticipated project comes after Teenear's release of "Free" an uplifting anthem to the Black Lives Matter Movement which hit over 1 million Youtube views.

Throughout her music journey, she has caught the attention of music sensations like Sage the Gemini, Lil Baby, Fetty Wap, and even her label veteran, Trina.
Keep up with all things Teenear as she continues the Slip N Slide Records legacy.






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event With Bebe Rexha
Gravehuffer - "Shut Up And Skate / Your Fault"
Rising UK Noisemakers, Perfectparachutepicture, Are Primed To Release Their Explosive New Single "Lonely Landslide," On November 27, 2020
After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format
Killing Kenny Hooks In Legendary Producer John McLaughlin Following Return To Music Career
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Pluto X Baby Pluto' Deluxe Album
Nik De Drops New Single 'Car Radio'
Popular Announces Its New Music Special Titled "Somos Musica" (We Are Music)
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Incredible 'Good News' Track List


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0217471 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026376247406006 secs