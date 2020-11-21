Teenear Demands Special Attention With Hot New Single



To celebrate the upcoming release, "Inspire Agency," her label Slip N Slide Records hosted an exclusive single release party on November 19, 2020, in Miami, Fl. The star-studded event was filled with a night of surprises sponsored by Uncle Nearest Whiskey.



This highly anticipated project comes after Teenear's release of "Free" an uplifting anthem to the



Throughout her music journey, she has caught the attention of music sensations like Sage the Gemini, Lil Baby, Fetty Wap, and even her label veteran, Trina.

