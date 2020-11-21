Morgan Wallen Unleashes Triple Threat Preview Of Dangerous: The Double Album



Morgan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Loud Records' CMA New Artist of the Year Morgan Wallen barrels forward full speed ahead this week, launching the pre-order for his highly-anticipated sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album and dropping a triple shot of brand-new music today via Universal Music.The trio - "Somebody's Problem" (writers: Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Ernest Keith Smith), "Still Goin Down" (writers: Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ryan Vojtesak), and "Livin' The Dream" (writers: Wallen, Ben Burgess, Jacob Durrett, Michael Hardy) - continues to crack open the broad range of Wallen's 30-track double dip."Somebody's Problem" is a twisty, deceptively sweet love song, where "Still Goin Down" adds to Wallen's collection of signature, Tennessee-pride-riddled, hometown anthems, touting the lifestyle he knows from experience. "Livin' The Dream" is Wallen's most self-reflective slow burner to date, gripping from the start and brutally honest.Following fan favourites "This Bar" and " Heartless " and current singles " More Than My Hometown " and "7 Summers," the Joey Moi-produced trifecta of new music builds on the sonic foundation laid by Wallen's PLATINUM #1 debut album, If I Know Me, combining modern production styles with traditional Country lyricism and instrumentation, exuding "an authenticity fans can feel" (PEOPLE).This weekend, Wallen is nominated for two American Music Awards, Favorite Male Artist - Country and Favorite Album Country (If I Know Me) and performed an exclusive version of his #1 single " More Than My Hometown " for Xfinity in celebration of the big night.Releasing January 8, Dangerous: The Double Album is already becoming one of 2021's most-exciting new releases, with Billboard anticipating, "if Wallen's sophomore LP sounds like 'More Than My Hometown,' country music is likely going to have a new superstar." Wallen has staked his claim as Country music's next superstar with nearly 3 BILLION+ on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. "Unapologetically fresh and modern" (The Tennessean), the dynamic Tennessee native has been riding a red hot streak since 2017, collecting accolades including the 2020 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Best New Country Artist at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard's #1 song of 2019 on both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts (multi-week #1 " Whiskey Glasses ") and named one of PEOPLE's Ones to Watch, plus high-profile features in the Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, and more. Wallen proved crossover appeal with 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration "Heartless," and previewed his highly anticipated sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album due out 1/8, with New Year's surprise drop "This Bar," current single "More Than My Hometown," and record-breaking smash "7 Summers," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 while shattering first-day streaming records at Apple Music and Spotify.



