Ellie Goulding Releases New EP 'Songbook For Christmas' Out Now



The six-track EP consists of several seasonal favourites from throughout Ellie's illustrious career so far; from the 2010 John Lewis Christmas cover of Elton John's 'Your Song' to 'The Writer' off Ellie's debut album 'Lights', which also celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this year. Amazon Music's version of the EP will exclusively feature Ellie's UK #1 Amazon Original cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River'. See the full track list below.



Talking about the EP, Ellie said "I'm excited to release Songbook for Christmas, a compilation of my favourite festive holiday tracks and winter favourites - these releases span across various releases and different stages of my career, so it's really nice to have them together on an EP for my fans to enjoy. This year's been challenging for so many, but I hope this EP can bring some festive cheer and some comfort this Christmas."



Ellie's recent #1 selling album "



Explaining her reasoning behind the double album Ellie says "I'm fascinated by the mechanics of writing a big pop song, but it's something different from what's on Brightest Blue. EG.0 is a collection of songs that I've written as a somewhat of a character, where it's literally like my alter ego. I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn't the case on Brightest Blue." Though her voice is confident and passionate on Brightest Blue, it explores her insecurities - but EG.0 is pure bombast. "They really show my craft as a writer because it isn't easy writing those big American songs - and I've learned to be proud of that in a different way."

The new album "



Shortly after the release of her new album,



March 2020 marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie's debut album "



Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for environmental protection for our precious planet and champion of solutions to the climate crisis. She mixes this advocacy with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis.



'Songbook For Christmas' Tracklist

O Holy Night

Your Song

Vincent

How Long Will I Love You

Explosions

The Writer



'Songbook For Christmas' Track list (Amazon

River (Amazon Original)

O Holy Night

Your Song

Vincent

How Long Will I Love You

Explosions

The Writer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today sees global superstar Ellie Goulding release a new holiday EP titled 'Songbook for Christmas', featuring a collection of previously released festive holiday tracks and winter favourites, out now via Polydor Records.The six-track EP consists of several seasonal favourites from throughout Ellie's illustrious career so far; from the 2010 John Lewis Christmas cover of Elton John's 'Your Song' to 'The Writer' off Ellie's debut album 'Lights', which also celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this year. Amazon Music's version of the EP will exclusively feature Ellie's UK #1 Amazon Original cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River'. See the full track list below.Talking about the EP, Ellie said "I'm excited to release Songbook for Christmas, a compilation of my favourite festive holiday tracks and winter favourites - these releases span across various releases and different stages of my career, so it's really nice to have them together on an EP for my fans to enjoy. This year's been challenging for so many, but I hope this EP can bring some festive cheer and some comfort this Christmas."Ellie's recent #1 selling album " Brightest Blue " which was adored by fans and critics alike, included a number of recent releases alongside a plethora of new songs, with the album being set in two parts, " Brightest Blue " (executively produced by Ellie Goulding & Joe Kearns) and "EG.0" respectively. Across the two halves Ellie enlisted a number of writers and producers to help create the finished product, including the likes of Tobias Jesso Jr., Starsmith, ILYA, serpentwithfeet, Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift) and Jim Eliot amongst others.Explaining her reasoning behind the double album Ellie says "I'm fascinated by the mechanics of writing a big pop song, but it's something different from what's on Brightest Blue. EG.0 is a collection of songs that I've written as a somewhat of a character, where it's literally like my alter ego. I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn't the case on Brightest Blue." Though her voice is confident and passionate on Brightest Blue, it explores her insecurities - but EG.0 is pure bombast. "They really show my craft as a writer because it isn't easy writing those big American songs - and I've learned to be proud of that in a different way."The new album " Brightest Blue " is available to buy/stream here: https://EllieGoulding.lnk.to/BrightestBlueTWShortly after the release of her new album, Ellie Goulding gave fans an incredible exclusive live performance c titled "The Brightest Blue Experience". The show was a one-off exclusive pay-per-view presented by 'Live Now', recorded and livestreamed from London's iconic V&A (Victoria & Albert Museum) which saw Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favourites.March 2020 marked the 10-year anniversary of Ellie's debut album " Lights " which charted at #1 in the UK and went on to sell over 1.4 million records globally. Ellie's incredible career to date has seen her celebrate two #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, sell over 15 million albums and 132 million singles, amass 24.1 billion streams worldwide and surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube, amassing over 5 billion views globally. Ellie also received two BMI Awards earlier this year for her recent releases 'Hate Me' and 'Close To Me'.Ellie, a UN Environment Ambassador, is known as a passionate advocate for environmental protection for our precious planet and champion of solutions to the climate crisis. She mixes this advocacy with her work to help end homelessness, supporting The Marylebone Project and fundraising for other nationwide charities working on the frontline of the homeless crisis.'Songbook For Christmas' TracklistO Holy NightYour SongVincentHow Long Will I Love YouExplosionsThe Writer'Songbook For Christmas' Track list (Amazon Music version)River (Amazon Original)O Holy NightYour SongVincentHow Long Will I Love YouExplosionsThe Writer



