Multi-Platinum Award Winning Artist Johnny Reid Releases 'My Kind Of Christmas'





Along with the new music Reid is planning a virtual event, A Time For Having Fun Virtual Christmas Variety Show Hosted by Johnny Reid, set to stream on December 12th at 8:00 PM EST. The special, which will be in support of March of Dimes Canada and people living with disabilities, will stream worldwide exclusively on JohnnyReid.com and promises to be an interactive variety show for the whole family. Fans can expect a special performance of a few songs from My Kind Of Christmas



"2020 has been a tough year on so many levels," Reid shared. "The effects weigh heavy on me and finding the silver lining can sometimes be challenging." He continued, "one of my favourite things about this time of year is being able to travel to bring my music to the people. Since I can't do that, I wanted to put together an evening of entertainment to bring us all together another way. Christmas is a time for having fun! Let's take some time for each other and celebrate everything we have to be thankful for. Pour yourself a hotty toddy and join me on December 12th for an evening of music, Christmas traditions, special guests, giveaways and more! Let's Get Jolly!"



Over an illustrious career spanning more than a decade, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter

www.johnnyreid.com/join-tartan-army New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-time JUNO Award winning singer, song-writer Johnny Reid released My Kind Of Christmas Deluxe Edition digitally today via Universal Music. Offering three brand new songs and exclusive commentary from the artist the special deluxe version comes at a time when the world can use some holiday cheer. Reid also shared the official music video for "A Time For Having Fun," today.Along with the new music Reid is planning a virtual event, A Time For Having Fun Virtual Christmas Variety Show Hosted by Johnny Reid, set to stream on December 12th at 8:00 PM EST. The special, which will be in support of March of Dimes Canada and people living with disabilities, will stream worldwide exclusively on JohnnyReid.com and promises to be an interactive variety show for the whole family. Fans can expect a special performance of a few songs from My Kind Of Christmas Deluxe Edition, giveaways, special guests, Christmas traditions and more! Tickets go on-sale today starting at 10:00am EST. Join Johnny Reid's Tartan Army for FREE BELOW, to receive updates on the event and ticket details."2020 has been a tough year on so many levels," Reid shared. "The effects weigh heavy on me and finding the silver lining can sometimes be challenging." He continued, "one of my favourite things about this time of year is being able to travel to bring my music to the people. Since I can't do that, I wanted to put together an evening of entertainment to bring us all together another way. Christmas is a time for having fun! Let's take some time for each other and celebrate everything we have to be thankful for. Pour yourself a hotty toddy and join me on December 12th for an evening of music, Christmas traditions, special guests, giveaways and more! Let's Get Jolly!"Over an illustrious career spanning more than a decade, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The critically acclaimed singer is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by an extensive catalogue of hit songs, album sales totaling over 1.5 million units, 26 Canadian Country Music Awards, six JUNO Awards and multiple sold out national arena tours.www.johnnyreid.com/join-tartan-army



