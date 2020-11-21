Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds Out Now





Classic Diamonds With The London Symphony Orchestra Track Listing Here

Beautiful Noise

Hello Again

I Am…I Said

I'm A Believer

Song Sung Blue



America

Holly Holy

You Don't Bring Me Flowers

Play Me

Love On The Rocks

Heartlight

I've Been This Way Before

Sweet Caroline



The Grammy Award winning artist is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Capitol Records and Universal Music will globally release Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds, the new studio album from the iconic, multi-award winning songwriter, musician and performer Neil Diamond. Listen to the album here. Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds Album TrailerTo celebrate Neil Diamond's brand new studio album a special Sweet Caroline Global Singalong has been launched at www.sweetcarolinesingalong.com where people from all around the world, including fans, celebrities & influencers alike, are able to upload videos of them singing along to Neil's world famous classic.The singalong will run for a two week period, starting November 20th, ending on December 4th, and the joyous results will be available to see on December 11th when a video compilation of highlights will be posted live.In conjunction with the singalong, a 'Sweet Caroline' Tik Tok campaign using the original version of the hit song has also been launched, running for a week and a half with contributions coming from some of the most influential Tik Tok creators from the UK, US Germany and Australia.The 14-classic song collection Classic Diamonds features new vocals from Neil Diamond paired with a new interpretation of Diamond's most celebrated chart-topping hits performed by The London Symphony Orchestra. Recorded at both the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London and Neil Diamond's studio in Los Angeles, the album was produced by Grammy®-winning producer/arranger Walter Afanasieff and co-arranged by Afanasieff and Grammy® winning conductor/arranger William Ross, who also conducted The London Symphony Orchestra for the recording."Neil Diamond is simply one of the most important vocalists and songwriters in the history of popular music, and this majestic new album shines a beautiful spotlight on some of his greatest works. Classic Diamonds is a glorious addition to Neil's body of work, and we are proud to be presenting it to listeners around the world," says Steve Barnett, Chairman & CEO of Capitol Music Group.Neil Diamond's towering artistic achievements have carried him far, from Brooklyn Roads, to Glory Road, to Melody Road and now to Abbey Road. As a wordsmith and melodist, he is second to none and his music has touched generations in ways that are deeply personal, yet universally understood. These are songs of their time…and for all time. They are Classic Diamonds.Classic Diamonds With The London Symphony Orchestra Track Listing HereBeautiful NoiseHello AgainI Am…I SaidI'm A BelieverSong Sung Blue September MornAmericaHolly HolyYou Don't Bring Me FlowersPlay MeLove On The RocksHeartlightI've Been This Way BeforeSweet CarolineThroughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed and sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide, and has charted 37 Top 40 singles and 16 Top Ten albums both in the U.S. and internationally. He has achieved record sales and written some of the most memorable songs of the past two centuries.The Grammy Award winning artist is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of the Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.



