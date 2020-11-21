Nicki Minaj Drops Pink Friday: The Complete Edition

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The most successful female rapper of all time Nicki Minaj
celebrates the 10th anniversary of her landmark debut album, Pink Friday, with Pink Friday: The Complete Edition, releasing today via UMe/Young Money/Cash Money Records/Republic Records/Universal Music. With eight exciting bonus tracks, it presents the definitive vision of this groundbreaking body of work.
Pink Friday crashed the culture when it first arrived on November 22, 2010, catapulting Minaj into icon status. The album reached #1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-selling hip-hop female debut since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
in 1998. Certified triple-platinum, Pink Friday spawned a number of hits including the 8x-platinum "Super Bass," triple-platinum "BedRock" [feat. Young Money
& Lloyd], platinum "Moment 4 Life
" [feat. Drake], "Fly" [feat. Rihanna], and "Your Love," and gold "Did It On'em." Pink Friday spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2011, tying for the most weeks at No. 1 by a female rap act and a record Nicki would later break when Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded led for seven weeks in 2012. What's more, she still holds that record today! Pink Friday also received three GRAMMY® Award nominations in the category of "Best Rap Album," "Best New Artist" and "Best Rap Performance" for "Moment 4 Life." It also took home "Rap Album of the Year" at the American Music
Awards. Stay tuned for more surprises from Nicki Minaj
to be revealed soon.
Pink Friday Tracklisting:
1. "I'm The Best"
2. "Roman's Revenge" [feat. Eminem"
3. "Did It On'em"
4. "Right Thru Me
"
5. "Fly" [feat. Rihanna]
6. "Save Me
"
7. "Moment 4 Life
" [feat. Drake]
8. "Check It Out
" [feat. will.i.am]
9. "Blazin" [feat. Kanye West]
10. "Here I Am
"
11. "Dear Old Nicki"
12. "Your Love
"
13. "Last Chance
" [feat. Natasha Bedingfield]
14. "Super Bass
"
15. "Blow Ya Mind"
16. "Muny"
17. "Wave Ya Hand"
18. "Catch Me
"
19. "Girls Fall Like Dominoes
"
20. "BedRock" [feat. Young Money
& Lloyd]
21. "Roman's Revenge" [feat. Lil Wayne]
Nicki Minaj
has set the tone in music, fashion and beauty for more than a decade - making history and building her superstar personal brand along the way. In 2017, she achieved the record for the most career hits on the Billboard Hot 100 by any female artist ever, previously held by the legendary Aretha Franklin
for four decades. Among those smashes, she has notched 114 entries total to date, two #1 hits, 59 top 40 Hot 100 hits (a record among female hip-hop acts), and 19 top 10 Hot 100 hits (another record among female hip-hop acts). Nicki holds the record as a songwriter for the "Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s." Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020, her landmark debut Pink Friday sold over 375,000 copies in its first week - the largest sales week for a female hip-hop artist since Lauryn Hill
in 1998.
In addition to music, Minaj has made numerous TV and film appearances, including as a judge on "American Idol" along with film roles in 2014's "The Other Woman" alongside Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie
Mann and 2016's "Barbershop: The Next Cut." She's also done voiceover for "Ice Age: Continental Drift." What's more, she's had high-profile deals with Fendi, Adidas, H&M, Diesel, Mercedes-Benz, Sprint and Pepsi, released a nail polish collection with OPI and was the face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign. Her branded lipstick, according to Racked, was the brand's highest-selling Viva Glam lipstick of all-time. Not to mention, she is a co-owner of TIDAL, and her BEATS 1 QUEEN radio show stands out as "the highest-rated show in Apple Music
history."
After a decade since Pink Friday introduced her to the mainstream, 2020 was another big year for Nicki Minaj
with two number ones on the Billboard Hot 100. These achievements further sealed her place in history among the most influential artists ever.