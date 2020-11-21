Sam Smith Releases New Single, "The Lighthouse Keeper," Out Now



Sam released their debut album In The Lonely Hour in 2014, certified 2x platinum in the USA and 8x platinum in the United Kingdom, going on to earn four Grammys, it positioned Sam as the hallmark voice of their generation. A year later, they wrote and performed Writing's On The Wall, the theme song for the Bond film Spectre, winning them both a Golden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of highly anticipated third album Love Goes and hit single Diamonds Sam releases a beautiful Christmas song, "The Lighthouse Keeper," written with and produced by Labrinth, out now on Capitol Records/Universal Music.The song features an accompanying animated video conceptualized and directed by Sam. This is the second time Sam and Labrinth have united having worked together on the eponymous album title track " Love Goes "; which was brought to life last month with a very special live streamed performance at Abbey Road Studios.Sam said 'If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again. Christmas symbolizes that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song. Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.'Sam released their debut album In The Lonely Hour in 2014, certified 2x platinum in the USA and 8x platinum in the United Kingdom, going on to earn four Grammys, it positioned Sam as the hallmark voice of their generation. A year later, they wrote and performed Writing's On The Wall, the theme song for the Bond film Spectre, winning them both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. In 2017, they matched earlier successes with the sophomore record The Thrill of It All, which topped the charts across the globe. The Lighthouse Keeper marks a heartfelt send off to 2020 for Sam with much more to come from them in 2021.



