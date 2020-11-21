Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 21/11/2020

The 100 Most Shazamed Songs Of All Time!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music released a list of the 100 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time. Tones and I's powerhouse pop single "Dance Monkey" tops the all-time list, with over 36.6 million Shazams since its release in May 2019, followed by Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz's "Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)" and Passenger's "Let Her Go" closing the top 3. Here's the Top 20:

1. "Dance Monkey", Tones and I
2. "Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)", Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood and The Prick
3. "Let Her Go", Passenger
4. "Wake Me Up", Avicii
5. "Lean On", Major Lazer and DJ Snake
6. "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran
7. "Cheap Thrills", Sia
8. "Somebody That I Used to Know", Gotye
9. "This Girl (Kungs vs. Cookin' on 3 Burners)", Kungs and Cookin' on 3 Burners
10. "Take Me to Church", Hozier
11. "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran
12. "All of Me", John Legend
13. "Perfect", Ed Sheeran
14. "Can't Hold Us", Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton
15. "Rather Be", Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynn
16. "Thrift Shop", Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
17. "Faded", Alan Walker
18. "Roses (Imanbek Remix)", SAINt JHN
19. "Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix)", Omi
20. "Someone You Loved", Lewis Capaldi.






