Pop Artist Eli Rose Drops Official Video For "Alibi"

25 March, 2021 - Montréal, QC - L'Astral New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Award-winning pop artist Eli Rose shared the official music video for her latest single, "Alibi," via Maison Barclay Canada/ Universal Music. Directed by long-time collaborator Jeremie Saindon [Milk & Bone, Yelle], the video stars actor Antoine DesRochers [L'académie, L'échapée, District 31].Earlier this month Eli Rose took home her first ADISQ Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The award presentation was broadcast live from Montreal and included a special performance of the artist's hit single, "Carrousel." Most recently it was announced that "Carrousel" will be awarded one of the 10 Francophone 2020 Popular Music Awards at the 2020 GALA SOCAN set to take place in Montreal on December 7th. The award is given to the most-played songs of 2019, an impressive feat for a debut single.Written and produced by Banx & Ranx [Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, Sean Paul] , " Alibi " was co-written by Eli and Mike Clay, with Clément Langlois Légaré on guitar arrangements. The new track along with "Rebel (If I Lie)" mark a new musical chapter for the artist. The new track follows Eli's debut self-titled album which includes two top-10 hits, "Carrousel" and "Emmène-moi."In addition to sharing a new music video today, Eli Rose also announced a handful of new, live shows that are set to take place this coming winter. All show dates and details can be found below.Translating her experiences into energetic and emotionally charged anthems, Eli Rose tells an unforgettable and undeniable tales through catchy and candid Francophone pop on her 2019 self-titled full-length debut, Eli Rose [Maison Barclay Canada / Universal Music Canada]. The 10-song album includes collaborations with Ruffsound (Koriass, Loud, Zaho), DRMS (Ariane Moffatt, Fanny Bloom), Realmind (Loud, Allie X), Banx & Ranx (Sean Paul, Ella Eyre), June Nawakii (Nicki Minaj), Billboard (Britney Spears, Shakira) and Mike Clay (Robotaki, Clay and Friends). A near-decade career prepared her to share such a candid story. She first made waves as one half of Eli et Papillon, releasing the self-titled Eli et Papillon in 2011 and Colorythmie in 2015. During 2016, she attended SOCAN's Kenekt Song Camp where she first linked up with collaborators RUFFSOUND [Dua Lipa, Loud, Zaho], Mike Clay [Clay and Friends], D R M S [Ariane Moffatt] and June Nawakii [Nicki Minaj]. A year later, she independently dropped "Soleil" and bubbled up to the BDS Top 10. Signing to Universal Music Canada's new label Maison Barclay Canada, she dove into creating her proper debut in 2018. She prefaced the album by dropping "Tôt ou tard" and the follow-up single "Carrousel" written in collaboration with Montreal duo Banx & Ranx.Upcoming Show Dates:6 February, 2021 - Terrebonne, QC - Théâtre du Vieux10 March, 2021 - Drummondville, QC - Maison de la culture Desjardins12 March, 2021 - Lévis, QC - Vieux bureau de poste18 March, 2021 - Sherbrooke, QC - Théâtre Granada23 March, 2021 - Gatineau, QC - Salle Odyssée25 March, 2021 - Montréal, QC - L'Astral



