Mae Muller Shares New Video For 'Dependent'

2021 tour dates

Apr 08th - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Apr 09th - The Academy, Middle Abbey Street - Dublin, Ireland

Apr 10th - O2 Academy Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Apr 12th - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

Apr 13th - The Wardrobe - Leeds, United Kingdom

Apr 15th - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Apr 16th - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United Kingdom

Apr 18th - Les Étoiles - Paris, France

Apr 19th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 21st - Kavka - Antwerp, Belgium

Apr 22nd - Jaki - Köln, Germany

Apr 23rd - Exil - Zurich, Switzerland

Apr 25th - Kantine Am Berghain - Berlin, Germany

Apr 26th - Nochtwache - Hamburg, Germany

Tickets available here: https://www.maemuller.com/live/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of her highly anticipated EP 'no one else, not even you', Mae Muller today releases a brand-new video for addictively catchy new single "Dependent". Directed by Sophia Ray [Little Mix + 5SOS], the video follows Mae on dates with a partner she's falling for, backed by an army of girls. First appearing as disapproving friends, the girls later transpire to be Mae's inner thoughts as she battles between the thrill of a new love and the fear of losing her sense of self. Both Mae's and the girls looks for the video were provided by Dolce and Gabbana. The video is the third to be lifted from the EP following "so annoying" and "HFBD".Speaking about the video, Mae said "This is one of my favourite videos I've ever done, and I loved collaborating with the super talented Sophia Ray and the team that brought the concept of the song to life. The looks, the dancers, everything is ON POINT! I really wanted to do this song justice with a stunning video and feel like we've really achieved that."When talking about the track, Mae said "That's what always happens when I start to fall for someone: instead of going with the flow and just enjoying myself, I start to panic a bit because of the power you have to give up. This song is me being totally honest about not wanting to become dependent on someone, because my independence is so important to me."Mae Muller released 'no one else, not even you' earlier this month via Capitol Records/Universal Music and Euphoria praised Mae for "oozing confidence in her own voice and style". The eight-track EP encapsulates Mae's energetic and honest persona, something that has drawn her fans close to her over the past few years, with her frank and relatable lyrics that empower her fans intertwined with contagious pop melodies and production. Featuring previously released singles 'so annoying' and the tongue-in-cheek 'HFBD', EP standout "dependent" has received widespread support with plays on Radio 1 and Radio 2, as well as features on top playlists including Apple Music's "New Music Daily", Spotify's "New Music Friday" and "New Pop Revolution". Listen to 'no one else, not even you' here: https://maemuller.lnk.to/NOENEYPRMae Muller has also recently released a full concert filmed at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on her official YouTube channel. Mae was scheduled to be headlining O2 Forum Kentish Town this year, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic the show has postponed (full rescheduled tour dates below), so she was delighted to be able to share this performance with her fans. Mae's fun and eclectic set includes performances of several EP tracks like 'So Annoying' and 'HFBD', alongside a few fan favourites. View Mae's performance here: https://maemuller.lnk.to/KentishTownForumLivePR2021 tour datesApr 08th - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, United KingdomApr 09th - The Academy, Middle Abbey Street - Dublin, IrelandApr 10th - O2 Academy Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United KingdomApr 12th - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United KingdomApr 13th - The Wardrobe - Leeds, United KingdomApr 15th - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United KingdomApr 16th - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, United KingdomApr 18th - Les Étoiles - Paris, FranceApr 19th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NetherlandsApr 21st - Kavka - Antwerp, BelgiumApr 22nd - Jaki - Köln, GermanyApr 23rd - Exil - Zurich, SwitzerlandApr 25th - Kantine Am Berghain - Berlin, GermanyApr 26th - Nochtwache - Hamburg, GermanyTickets available here: https://www.maemuller.com/live/



