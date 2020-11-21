Annie Lennox Releases The 10th Anniversary Re-issue Of A Christmas Cornucopia Today





The 2020 re-issue of A Christmas Cornucopia, released via Island Records/Universal Music, to mark its 10 year anniversary, features brand new, previously unreleased track, "Dido's Lament", a new tracklisting, and new artwork (across all formats - vinyl, CD and digital).



Says Lennox: "I'm absolutely delighted to be releasing the 10th Anniversary of A Christmas Cornucopia. 2020 has been an unprecedented year around the world… The carols on this album represent continuum - harking back to a time before modern technology, climate emergency, global pandemics, pollution, forest destruction, species extinction and all the challenges our world must urgently deal with in terms of crisis in sustainability. I hope this recording will at least offer some comfort and nostalgia, but also an awareness that political leaders, religious leaders and everyone around the world must face up to the question of how many more Christmases we have left to spend on this blighted earth."



"Dido's Lament" - written by Henry Purcell in the 17th century and arranged by



All proceeds earned from Annie's original composition on the album, "Universal Child", will be paid to The



The music on A Christmas Cornucopia was mostly played by Lennox, in collaboration with co producer Mike Stevens, and originally recorded in his southwest London studio - at the bottom of his garden in 2010. But to achieve the resonance and vibrancy that were integral to Lennox's ideas for these re-energized reboots, the pair also worked with a 30-piece orchestra at Pinewood Studios. And they travelled further afield too: to South Africa, to record with the African Children's Choir, a remarkable organization with which impassioned campaigner and activist Lennox has long had a relationship.



A Christmas Cornucopia is far from a saccharine packaged selection box. As befits its title, it offers an abundant track listing drawn from British, French and German traditions covering the well-known alongside more untrodden ground.

It's broad spectrum encompasses a wide range of narratives and emotions - from joyful and celebratory thorough melancholic and haunting to poignant and timely. On "Lullay Lullay", for example, Lennox draws direct links between the Nativity and the plight of Africa's child soldiers.

Vibrant but vintage, classic and contemporary, glorious but with a polemical edge,



A Christmas Cornucopia - 2020 Re-issue Tracklisting [LP]:



A-Side

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The First Noel

Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant

See Amid the Winters Snow

Silent Night

Universal Child



B-Side

Angels From the Realms of Glory

The Holly and the Ivy

As Joseph Was a Walking

Oh

Lullay Lullay

In the Bleak Midwinter

Dido's Lament



A Christmas Cornucopia - 2020 Re-issue Tracklisting [CD]:

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The First Noel

Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant

See Amid the Winters Snow

Silent Night

Universal Child

Dido's Lament

Angels From the Realms of Glory

The Holly and the Ivy

As Joseph Was a Walking

Oh

In the Bleak Midwinter

Lullay Lullay



A Christmas Cornucopia - 2020 Re-issue Tracklisting [Digital]:

Universal Child

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Silent Night

Angels From The Realms of Glory

The First Noel

Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant

Dido's Lament

The Holly and the Ivy

Oh

In The Bleak Midwinter

See Amid The Winter's Snow

Lullay Lullay

As Joseph Was A Walking



Celebrated and named as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine,

In the early 90's she went on to establish an acclaimed solo career.

Over the years she has won eight Brit Awards, including Best British Female Artist six times - four Ivor Novello Awards and 26 ASCAPs.

In the US she has been awarded four Grammy Awards, with eleven nominations and three MTV Awards.

She was awarded both a Golden

Having sold over 83 million albums worldwide, she is the first woman to be recognised with an ASCAP Fellowship.

Over the years, she has worked on behalf of countless organisations, including Oxfam, Amnesty International, Greenpeace, The British Red Cross and Comic Relief.

Working with UNAIDS as a

She has been a Special

She is a Royal Academician and the first female Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University in her native Scotland, where she was also honoured with the prestigious Livingstone Medal in 2016. Her work in the visual arts includes an exhibition launched at the

