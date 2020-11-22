Yung Baby Tate Shares 'Rainbow Cadillac' & Candy-Colored Video





Yung Baby Tate has previously released her ROYGBIV (2015) and GIRLS (2019) EPs, among others, and her own tracks and collabs have racked up hundreds of millions of streams to-date. And this is just the beginning for her... look for more from Yung Baby Tate very soon! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yung Baby Tate is back with her bumpin' new single "Rainbow Cadillac," out now via Issa Rae's Raedio label. The 24-year old Decatur, Georgia native hopes her new music can encourage others to embrace self-love and self-confidence. "I want people to feel good about themselves. This year has been pretty rough for a lot of us and, at times, it can be very bleak," notes Tate. "At the end of every storm, the rainbow comes back out, and this project is me becoming that musical rainbow again to remind people it's gonna be alright." Produced by Wallis Lane, MikeWavvs & Jack Lomastro, the track also marks her first single collaborating with other songwriters and producers in her career.The singer, songwriter, producer, femcee and dancer is known for her visual flare both in her official videos and her social media presence (see her recent viral impression of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris HERE), and the candy-colored video for "Rainbow Cadillac" is no exception. Watch the official video for the track, directed by HeatwaveGlobal x Jake Hale, below."Rainbow Cadillac" is the latest single to be released in Tate's partnership with multi-talented Issa Rae and Raedio, following the release of "Do Me Like That (ft. Buddy)" and "Never Lonely (ft. Jozzy)" from the Insecure, Season 4 soundtrack. It's a proud moment for Tate to work alongside Rae after having her work featured on season four of the Emmy-nominated HBO series Insecure and its soundtrack. "Issa is a strong, hard-working, Capricorn Black woman," Tate said. "Her team is super excited about this project and to finally put something out... God is working real hard, and I'm honored to be guided by Issa." Of the signing, Rae told Paper Magazine earlier this year, "I want to help Yung Baby Tate get the recognition she deserves. I want her to collaborate with artists that she admires. I want to set her up for wins outside of the music industry and I want her to have a good ass time while killing it."Yung Baby Tate has previously released her ROYGBIV (2015) and GIRLS (2019) EPs, among others, and her own tracks and collabs have racked up hundreds of millions of streams to-date. And this is just the beginning for her... look for more from Yung Baby Tate very soon!



