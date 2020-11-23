Kat Cunning Releases 'Supernova' The Remixes Today





With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning adds soulful grace to anthemic alternative pop. An accomplished screen and stage talent, they appeared on Broadway as Emile in Les Liaison Dangereuses and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Accomplished and rapidly-rising singer, songwriter, and actor Kat Cunning (they/them) released their Lava Records debut single " Supernova " on August 21st of this year. Kat is now back with a new remix from their friends, PVRIS, and the much asked for "Supernova (Acoustic)." Released today, "Supernova The Remixes" sees both versions of the song - the stripped-down acoustic rendering and the 80's vibe collaboration with popular alt/rock act PVRIS. The video for the latter is directed by Katia Tempkin and features Kat playing both the masculine and feminine roles.These new versions come just a week after Kat released their show-stopping holiday classic, "O'Holy Night.""I'm so excited to bring you this remix done by Lynn Gunn of PVRIS who took the time to understand what the song means to me. Lynn said, 'I wanted to channel Kat's masculine side and give Kat their 80's heartthrob on a motorcycle moment.' I think she did just that. She lowered my voice (in honor of my non-binary gender identity) and gave it an environment that sounds like the story of risk and astral magic in the romance I wrote about. I think this remix/reimagination unlocks something really important about the song and who I am as an artist," says Kat. Supernova " has already gained over 4.5 million streams worldwide and was heralded by Alt Press as an "alt-pop anthem," while The Advocate recently championed Kat as a "modern triple/quadruple threat... [and] artist to watch." Kat has had an exciting 2020, signing to Lava Records and acting in the second season of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning show, Trinkets. " Supernova " appeared in the opening scene of Season 2 and the acoustic version can be found in episode 5.With a traffic-stopping voice and powerful presence, Kat Cunning adds soulful grace to anthemic alternative pop. An accomplished screen and stage talent, they appeared on Broadway as Emile in Les Liaison Dangereuses and in Cirque du Soleil in addition to acting alongside James Franco in HBO's hit The Deuce. 2019 saw Kat make their musical debut with fan favorite singles such as "King of Shadow," " Birds ", and "For The Love." Not to mention, they supported LP on a sold out U.S. tour and received praise from Nylon, Teen Vogue, New York Times, Earmilk, and more. Kat will also be a principal in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez film, Marry Me, due out May 2021.



