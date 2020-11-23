Jeremy Parsons Gets Candid About Addiction On Latest Single 'Things To Come'



Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ffn2rC10WkQ9AIHy9Odgq New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The chart-topping country crooner from San Antonio has released the title track from his forthcoming album, "Things To Come.""Time is a healer and life must go onSo, here's to all the things to come"- Jeremy Parsons"We all have those crucial crossroad points in our life, a moment in which you have to look at what you've got and realistically decide what's next and what's for the best," says singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons. What's next, for the San Antonio, Texas native is the fourth single and title track from his forthcoming album, "Things To Come." The single drops on November 20th, with the full album out January 8th, 2021. Pre-saves/sales are available for both.Parsons continues, "Things To Come' (the single) is about the journey that got me here, a rollercoaster ride of drugs and alcohol, a search for the correct answers for myself. Was it that my life was over, or was it that something greater was about to begin? That was my choice to make, and I chose the latter. I walked that path until it almost killed me, and then with the help of the ones I love the most, I made a shift. I quit drinking because it was destroying me, my friendships, and all I had worked to achieve. There were plenty of good times and travels there, but I had more to do, and I was finally ready to face myself and get back on track. This is a song for the future, and it comes with the knowledge that we are in control of oBorn in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Jeremy was always a fan of music, but it wasn't until his later high school years that he discovered his knack for it. Driven by his passion, he taught himself to play the guitar and began to write and perform music. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. After a stint in Nashville, including several residencies, Jeremy returned home to San Antonio. Jeremy has charted on numerous airplay and sales charts, while making guest appearances on CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC affiliates. His music videos have also received Official Selection status in several international film festivals.Website https://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.comInstagram https://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool/Twitter https://mobile.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic?lang=enFacebook https://m.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic/Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ffn2rC10WkQ9AIHy9Odgq



