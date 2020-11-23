Toronto's Talk Show Host Sign With Wiretap Records



Pre-save the track here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/talkshowhost/this-monologue

"This Monologue" produced by John Dinsmore (Strumbellas, PUP, Single Mothers).



The band says, "This Monologue" is about the running commentary in your head that spends a good portion of every day telling you, in excruciating detail, about all the things you've done wrong, are currently doing wrong, and are about to do wrong."



Talk Show Host is an indie punk trio from Toronto, Canada. The band has been playing together since 2015 and has two EPs under their belt. Their 2016 release, 'Perfectly Competent', earned a 7/10 review from Exclaim! magazine and drew comparisons to Green Day,



Talk Show Host is:

Chris Veinot - guitar & lead vocals

Sean Woolven - drums & vocals

Fabien Rivenet - bass & French accents



Facebook - www.facebook.com/talkshowhost.ca

Instagram - www.instagram.com/talkshowhostrocks

Follow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto punk/indie trio Talk Show Host has announced their signing to SoCal based punk label Wiretap Records for the release of their upcoming full-length album in 2021. To roll out the partnership, the band is debuting a brand new single and music video called "This Monologue." The track arrives on all digital platforms this Friday Nov 20th. Look for Talk Show Host's full-length album out in May 2021 on Wiretap Records.Pre-save the track here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/talkshowhost/this-monologue"This Monologue" produced by John Dinsmore (Strumbellas, PUP, Single Mothers).The band says, "This Monologue" is about the running commentary in your head that spends a good portion of every day telling you, in excruciating detail, about all the things you've done wrong, are currently doing wrong, and are about to do wrong."Talk Show Host is an indie punk trio from Toronto, Canada. The band has been playing together since 2015 and has two EPs under their belt. Their 2016 release, 'Perfectly Competent', earned a 7/10 review from Exclaim! magazine and drew comparisons to Green Day, Against Me! and Bob Mould. The band has played shows with the likes of Direct Hit!, Planes Mistaken for Stars, The Atom Age, and Pet Symmetry and has toured all over Europe.Talk Show Host is:Chris Veinot - guitar & lead vocalsSean Woolven - drums & vocalsFabien Rivenet - bass & French accentsFacebook - www.facebook.com/talkshowhost.caInstagram - www.instagram.com/talkshowhostrocksFollow Wiretap Records at https://www.facebook.com/wiretaprecords



