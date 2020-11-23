Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/11/2020

Delta Spirit Release Amazon Original Reimagined Versions Of "It Ain't Easy" And "The Pressure" Off Latest Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, beloved rock group Delta Spirit released Amazon Original Reimagined versions of their singles "It Ain't Easy" and "The Pressure" off their latest album What Is There. The tracks are available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music, HERE. The band have also released accompanying live videos for the songs with singers Molly Parden, Lydia Luce, and Leah Blevins featured on "It Ain't Easy."

"The guys and I met up in Nashville to celebrate the release of our record," stated singer/guitarist Matthew Logan Vasquez. "While we were there we cut these songs for Amazon Music. Having all of our touring canceled, it definitely softened the blow getting to record performances like these. We sure hope y'all dig em."

Delta Spirit released their fifth full-length studio album What Is There earlier this year via New West Records, their first new release in six years. It was met with widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Paste, American Songwriter, SPIN, and Flood Magazine among others. They performed "It Ain't Easy," "The Pressure," and "How Bout It" on CBS Saturday Sessions, watch HERE. Delta Spirit's 2020 reunion tour had also completely sold out prior to being postponed due to the pandemic. Stay up to date on the rescheduled dates by visiting www.deltaspirit.net.


Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the Fresh Indie playlist, featuring the latest hits in the genre. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Originals by Delta Spirit" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event With Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, & The Weeknd Set To Perform At The '2020 American Music Awards"
Tickets For Andrea Bocelli's Highly Anticpated Global Livestream Concert Believe In Christmas On Sale Today
Scooby-Doo And The Mystery Inc. Gang Are Back With All-New Song "Do The Scooby-Doo!" And Sing-A-Long Video
New "Healthcare Workers Rock!" Song And Music Video Captures Spirit Of Frontline Healthcare Workers Around The World Treating The Latest COVID-19 Surge
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Finds Strength In Vulnerability On Her Eloquent, Highly Anticipated Debut EP Opia Today
Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg
Eddie Vedder Unveils New Tracks "Matter Of Time" & "Say Hi" Following Venture Into Cures
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber "Monster" Single And Video Out Now


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0196240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014979839324951 secs