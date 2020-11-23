Delta Spirit Release Amazon Original Reimagined Versions Of "It Ain't Easy" And "The Pressure" Off Latest Album





Today, beloved rock group Delta Spirit released Amazon Original Reimagined versions of their singles "It Ain't Easy" and "The Pressure" off their latest album What Is There. The tracks are available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music, HERE. The band have also released accompanying live videos for the songs with singers Molly Parden, Lydia Luce, and Leah Blevins featured on "It Ain't Easy."

"The guys and I met up in Nashville to celebrate the release of our record," stated singer/guitarist Matthew Logan Vasquez. "While we were there we cut these songs for Amazon Music. Having all of our touring canceled, it definitely softened the blow getting to record performances like these. We sure hope y'all dig em."

Delta Spirit released their fifth full-length studio album What Is There earlier this year via New West Records, their first new release in six years. It was met with widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Paste, American Songwriter, SPIN, and Flood Magazine among others. They performed "It Ain't Easy," "The Pressure," and "How Bout It" on CBS Saturday Sessions, watch HERE. Delta Spirit's 2020 reunion tour had also completely sold out prior to being postponed due to the pandemic. Stay up to date on the rescheduled dates by visiting www.deltaspirit.net.




