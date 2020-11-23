Singer Linda Imperial Plans A Romantic Holiday With New Single "Christmas, You And Me"



Watch the lyric video at https://youtu.be/QD9xIrj-yTg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The San Francisco Bay area songstress releases a newly written ballad in an intimate American Songbook classic delivery.The powerhouse singer releases her first holiday co-write "Christmas, You and Me." The track, co-written and co-produced with her trusty producer Joel Jaffe features a lush vocal approach and a familiar classic style."I love the holidays and Christmas is one of my favorites. It's such a special time of the year - a time where, all over the globe, there's merriment and good cheer. People actually try to reflect on peace, love and goodwill. So the holidays were coming up and I heard this melody in my head and thought how lovely it is to share moments with that special person is in your life. Then the words came - I sang it to Joel Jaffe, my producer and songwriting partner. He loved it, made some changes, added his music magic with his guitar and piano by Eamonn Flynn and "Christmas You and Me" became our first song together."The track features several top-notch bay area musicians including drummer Ed McClary, bass player Marc Levine, Eamonn Flynn on piano, and Joel Jaffe on guitar and background vocals.In 2006, around the time she was enjoying recognition for her jazz and blues-oriented album Destination You, Linda Imperial received a tough diagnosis of Stage 2 cancer. A true survivor whose life and decades-long musical career have been a whirlwind roller coaster of highs, lows, and dark struggles followed by shining through redemption, the Bay Area based singer-songwriter was determined to beat the illness as she'd conquered so many health obstacles before. Linda Imperial appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed in the top Billboard Charts for 3 decades. Her album, "Destination You", received sterling reviews and 4 top ten picks from Our Stage, off that album. Her new EP "Heart Rock" will be coming out in 2021.Keep current with Linda Imperial on her website lindaimperial.com and social media via Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube."Christmas, You and Me" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music, and more at https://ffm.to/lindaimperial_christmasyouandme.Watch the lyric video at https://youtu.be/QD9xIrj-yTg



