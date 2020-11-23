The Right Stuff: Season 1 (Soundtrack From The Disney+ Original Series) Now Available On Watertower Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
WaterTower Music
is excited to announce today's digital release of The Right Stuff: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Disney+ Original Series), which features composer Adam Taylor's (The Handmaid's Tale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) original music National
The Right Stuff: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Disney+ Original Series) features 25 tracks from the show's first season. Now available for streaming, the track list is as follows:
The Right Stuff
Test Pilots
Instant Celebrities
Behind Schedule
Press Tour
Glenn
Looks for a Solution
Star Voyagers
Again and Again
Mercury Project Capsule
The Launch Failed
Theme for Judith
Gordo Leaves
Trudy Invited to be an Astronaut
Peer Vote
Coping
Trouble with the Medical File
Start Acting Like It
Anxious for the Launch
Night Drive to Launch Site
Trudy Leaves Gordo
Suiting Up
Good Day for a Launch
Lift Off
Space Flight
The First American in Space
Based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe, THE RIGHT STUFF is an inspirational look at the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the incredible story of America's first astronauts, the Mercury Seven.
At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race and America
fears it is a nation in decline. Newly-formed NASA has the monumental task of sending a man into space and its engineers estimate they need decades to accomplish the feat. They are given two years.
Project Mercury would recruit and train astronauts from a handful of the military's best pilots. Within days of being presented to the world, the Mercury Seven
become instant celebrities, forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act.
Two men at the center of the story jockey to become the first man in space: Major John Glenn, a Marine and committed family man, and Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard, one of the best pilots in Navy history.
The rest of the Mercury Seven
includes Lieutenant Gordo Cooper, the youngest of the seven selected to everyone's surprise; Wally Schirra, a competitive pilot with a gift for pulling pranks; Scott Carpenter, dubbed "The Poet" by the other astronauts; Deke Slayton, a taciturn but incredibly intelligent pilot and engineer; and Gus Grissom, a decorated military veteran who eventually becomes the second man in space.
The series also examines the astronauts' families, including Annie
Glenn, who contends with a speech impairment in the public eye; Louise
Shepard, who anchors her family while refusing to let Alan's transgressions affect her home; and Trudy Cooper, an accomplished pilot who puts her own ambitions aside to present the image of a happy family.
NASA's engineers work against the clock under mounting pressure from Washington, including Bob Gilruth, a soft-spoken rocket scientist and his partner, the brash and passionate Chris Kraft.
NASA's PR department goes into overdrive as the omnipresent John "Shorty
" Powers leads the astronauts on glad-handing trips to factories and fundraising dinners to build support for the space program, while LIFE Magazine's Loudon Wainwright Jr. is assigned to write profiles of the astronauts and their families to paint the perfect picture for a transfixed public.
At a time when many wondered if America's glory days were behind it, THE RIGHT STUFF is an aspirational story about how ordinary human beings can achieve the extraordinary. As much about who we are today as it is about historic achievements, THE RIGHT STUFF evokes the wonder of this singular era, when the free world looked towards a new horizon of hope as we first stepped off the bounds of our only home to venture into the vast unknown.
Adam Taylor is a film score composer based in Long Beach, California known for his subdued, emotional, and minimalistic scores. Adam began his career scoring documentary and short films before being enlisted on John Wells' "August: Osage County." Since then, Adam has become a prominent and sought-after composer in the indie film space, scoring "Before I Fall" from director Ry Russo-Young (Sundance 2017). Adam is most notable for his frequent collaboration with director Reed Morano, scoring her directorial debut "Meadowland", starring Olivia
Wilde, Luke Wilson, and Elisabeth Moss. Currently, Adam is scoring the critically acclaimed award winning series, "The Handmaid's Tale" for Hulu/MGM, for which he received an Emmy nomination, and "Damnation" for USA. ADAM collaborated with Roberto Aguirre Sacasa on the series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix) and the upcoming series "The Right Stuff" produced by Leonardo
DiCaprio for National
Geographic in partnership with Warner Bros Television. "The Right Stuff" soundtrack will be released by WB's Watertower Records. Finally, ADAM is scoring Sandra
Bullock's upcoming film currently in production at Netflix directed by Nora Fingscheidt and produced by Graham King and Sandra
Bullock.
WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.