'BTS Pop-Up : Map Of The Soul' Opened Its Doors In Asia

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BTS' new pop up store 'BTS POP-UP : MAP OF THE SOUL' has kicked off starting from November 14 across seven countries and regions in ONLINE STORE ASIA (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam).

Big Hit IP, an independent corporation that leads Big Hit Entertainment's IP business, previously operated a new form of experiential space complex under the name 'BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS' in October 2019. This time, the new pop-up store that draws concepts from BTS' fourth studio album MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 released in February arrived right at the fans' doorsteps.



The BTS POP-UP : MAP OF THE SOUL ONLINE STORE ASIA has opened on November 14th on the exclusive website called morningKall (2020btspopupasia.morningkall.com) and it is running successfully.



The pop-up offers up to 300 different products including but not limited to apparel, stationery, and household items. It also features products that have the b-side tracks of MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 as a central theme. The online store plans to introduce new products every week according to the schedule. Items such as apparel, accessories, and various goods using the BTS logo and products featuring song themes such as 'Black Swan' and 'ON', are also gaining great popularity.



In addition, by delivering purchased products locally, the pop-up store provides a more convenient purchasing experience for local consumers by solving the inconveniences such as customs procedures and tariff tax burdens that local consumers have experienced due to overseas delivery.



In Singapore, an offline showcase, BTS POP-UP Showcase in Singapore, is also operated like Seoul. New items will be released every week at the Singapore showcase. Big Hit IP, which opened an offline pop-up store in Korea, Japan, and Mexico last year, expanded its scope globally this year.



To find out more about BTS POP-UP ONLINE STORE ASIA and its upcoming releases, visit https://2020btspopupasia.morningkall.com/ or follow @morningKall on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



BTS POP-UP Online Store Asia Details

Location: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Dates: 14 November 2020 - 14 February 2021.



