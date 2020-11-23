Raheem DeVaughn Releases 8th Studio Album: 'What A Time To Be In Love"





About the new release, DeVaughn adds "I have always been part or the culture shift of Soul & R&B from a mixtape level to a mainstream industry level since the early 2000s so album number eight, 'What A Time To Be in Love' will be no less then nostalgic vibes that not only speak to the consciousness and social climate on the world, but also to the lover in you. It's a classic album!"



"What A Time To Be In Love" is a true vocal and lyrical masterpiece produced entirely by The Colleagues, and masterfully delivered by the "



In addition to having an incredible voice, DeVaughn has an incredible heart with his philanthropic efforts globally, and has been an instrument of hope and change for many years. In 2014, he founded The LoveLife Foundation - a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational and wellness development. Outside of LoveLife, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women's rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The LoveLife Foundation lent a hand during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, DMC of



"What A Time To Be In Love" is a musical gift for all to enjoy, and we truly applaud his commitment to service. Listen to "What A Time To Be In Love" below.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented , three-time Grammy nominated Raheem DeVaughn is back with yet another mega-hit album "What A Time To Be In Love" which dropped Friday. This is his eight studio album, and DeVaughn continues to ignite magnanimity through his music with thought provoking lyrics that seek to bring forth change. However if you dig deeper, and listen closely, love is at its core.About the new release, DeVaughn adds "I have always been part or the culture shift of Soul & R&B from a mixtape level to a mainstream industry level since the early 2000s so album number eight, 'What A Time To Be in Love' will be no less then nostalgic vibes that not only speak to the consciousness and social climate on the world, but also to the lover in you. It's a classic album!""What A Time To Be In Love" is a true vocal and lyrical masterpiece produced entirely by The Colleagues, and masterfully delivered by the " Love King " himself, DeVaughn the true standard of a classic R&B artist.In addition to having an incredible voice, DeVaughn has an incredible heart with his philanthropic efforts globally, and has been an instrument of hope and change for many years. In 2014, he founded The LoveLife Foundation - a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational and wellness development. Outside of LoveLife, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women's rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The LoveLife Foundation lent a hand during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, DMC of Run DMC and Doug E. Fresh on a song appropriately titled, "Behind The Mask" as part of the Hip Hop Public Health initiative to encourage the use of masks to stop the spread of the pandemic."What A Time To Be In Love" is a musical gift for all to enjoy, and we truly applaud his commitment to service. Listen to "What A Time To Be In Love" below.



