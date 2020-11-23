Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 23/11/2020

AKA V Releases Poignant New Single "Addicted"

AKA V Releases Poignant New Single "Addicted"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian singer/songwriter AKA V drops her latest single "Addicted".

Two people, living as one suffering in silence.

When people speak of addiction, they mostly associate it with alcohol and drugs. In reality, addiction comes in an all forms; relationships, gambling, food, sex, coffee, cigarettes, and so on, which we can all relate to in some degree.

Written by AKA V, Patrick Phillips & Scott Greene. Produced/Arranged by Scott Greene, and mixed by Ashton Price.

"Addicted" is a song about finding confidence, gaining strength and faithfulness…it's a song of hope.

Originally from Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, a small town about seven hours northwest of Montreal, AKA V set out on her own to Toronto, Ontario to pursue her dream of becoming a musician. Determined to make it in the demanding music industry, she learned Audio Production and Engineering so that she could record and master her own tracks. While she worked through her education, V also joined the Canadian rock band OzGoode and went on a cross-country tour with them as their singer.

Her journey inspired her 2016 debut single "Always Go Home," and she has since released four other singles, including a cover of PJ Harvey's "This is Love." From those beginnings, she has blasted her way onto the indie music scene and is shaking up the airwaves all over the world. She has even performed over 100 live shows throughout Canada, the US, and the UK.

Keep up with AKA V

HearNow: https://akav.hearnow.com/ 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official.aka.v/
Website: https://www.akavmusic.com/ 






