Recording Academy Unveils Run Of Show For 63rd Grammy Awards Nominations Livestream

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Recording Academy unveils the full run of show for its first-ever livestream announcing nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason
jr. will be joined by an eclectic group of past GRAMMY winners, nominees and other special guests to announce nominees in 83 categories on Nov. 24.
Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning regional Mexican singer/songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren
Daigle, country singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap, "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, and "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne will announce and celebrate this year's nominees during an hour-long program that will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available to view on GRAMMY.com.
63rd GRAMMY Awards Nominations Livestream Run of Show
Opening Remarks by Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason
jr.
Production (Non-Classical and Classical) Fields — Harvey Mason
jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Rock, Alternative, Package, and Notes Fields — Yemi Alade
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music
Album
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
New Age and Jazz Fields — Imogen Heap
Best New Age Album
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Latin and Composing/Arranging Fields — Pepe Aguilar
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Best Regional Mexican Music
Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
American Roots
Field — Lauren
Daigle
Best American Roots
Performance
Best American Roots
Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music
Album
Comedy, Musical Theater, Music
For Visual Media, and Music
Video/Film Fields — Sharon Osbourne
Best Comedy Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack
For Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack
For Visual Media
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Best Music
Video
Best Music
Film
Classical Field — Nicola Benedetti
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
R&B and Rap Fields — Gayle King
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Pop, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Reggae, and Global Music
Fields — TBA
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Reggae Album
Best Global Music
Album
Dance/Electronic Music, Country, Children's, and Historical Fields — Dua Lipa
Best Dance Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best Children's Music
Album
Best Historical Album
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
and Spoken
Word Fields — Mickey Guyton
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music
Performance
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music
Album
Best Roots
Gospel Album
Best Spoken
Word Album
General Fields — Harvey Mason
jr.
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist