Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 24/11/2020

Recording Academy Unveils Run Of Show For 63rd Grammy Awards Nominations Livestream

Recording Academy Unveils Run Of Show For 63rd Grammy Awards Nominations Livestream
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy unveils the full run of show for its first-ever livestream announcing nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by an eclectic group of past GRAMMY winners, nominees and other special guests to announce nominees in 83 categories on Nov. 24.

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning regional Mexican singer/songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, country singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap, "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, and "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne will announce and celebrate this year's nominees during an hour-long program that will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available to view on GRAMMY.com.

63rd GRAMMY Awards Nominations Livestream Run of Show
Opening Remarks by Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr.

Production (Non-Classical and Classical) Fields — Harvey Mason jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer Of The Year, Classical

Rock, Alternative, Package, and Notes Fields — Yemi Alade
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes

New Age and Jazz Fields — Imogen Heap
Best New Age Album
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album

Latin and Composing/Arranging Fields — Pepe Aguilar
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

American Roots Field — Lauren Daigle
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album

Comedy, Musical Theater, Music For Visual Media, and Music Video/Film Fields — Sharon Osbourne
Best Comedy Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film

Classical Field — Nicola Benedetti
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition

R&B and Rap Fields — Gayle King
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album

Pop, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Reggae, and Global Music Fields — TBA
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Reggae Album
Best Global Music Album

Dance/Electronic Music, Country, Children's, and Historical Fields — Dua Lipa
Best Dance Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best Children's Music Album
Best Historical Album

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music and Spoken Word Fields — Mickey Guyton
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Spoken Word Album

General Fields — Harvey Mason jr.
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist






Most read news of the week
LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event With Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, & The Weeknd Set To Perform At The '2020 American Music Awards"
Tickets For Andrea Bocelli's Highly Anticpated Global Livestream Concert Believe In Christmas On Sale Today
Scooby-Doo And The Mystery Inc. Gang Are Back With All-New Song "Do The Scooby-Doo!" And Sing-A-Long Video
New "Healthcare Workers Rock!" Song And Music Video Captures Spirit Of Frontline Healthcare Workers Around The World Treating The Latest COVID-19 Surge
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Finds Strength In Vulnerability On Her Eloquent, Highly Anticipated Debut EP Opia Today
Joachim Cooder Releases Video For "Over That Road I'm Bound" By Children's Book Author Barney Saltzberg
Eddie Vedder Unveils New Tracks "Matter Of Time" & "Say Hi" Following Venture Into Cures
Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds Out Now


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197411 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013663768768311 secs