Recording Academy Unveils Run Of Show For 63rd Grammy Awards Nominations Livestream

Best New Artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy unveils the full run of show for its first-ever livestream announcing nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by an eclectic group of past GRAMMY winners, nominees and other special guests to announce nominees in 83 categories on Nov. 24.Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning regional Mexican singer/songwriter Pepe Aguilar, Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade, GRAMMY Award-winning classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, country singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist and past GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony host Imogen Heap, "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, and "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne will announce and celebrate this year's nominees during an hour-long program that will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. The livestream will be available to view on GRAMMY.com.63rd GRAMMY Awards Nominations Livestream Run of ShowOpening Remarks by Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr.Production (Non-Classical and Classical) Fields — Harvey Mason jr.Best Engineered Album, Non-ClassicalProducer Of The Year, Non-ClassicalBest Remixed RecordingBest Engineered Album, ClassicalProducer Of The Year, ClassicalRock, Alternative, Package, and Notes Fields — Yemi AladeBest Rock PerformanceBest Metal PerformanceBest Rock SongBest Rock AlbumBest Alternative Music AlbumBest Recording PackageBest Boxed Or Special Limited Edition PackageBest Album NotesNew Age and Jazz Fields — Imogen HeapBest New Age AlbumBest Improvised Jazz SoloBest Jazz Vocal AlbumBest Jazz Instrumental AlbumBest Large Jazz Ensemble AlbumBest Latin Jazz AlbumLatin and Composing/Arranging Fields — Pepe AguilarBest Latin Pop Or Urban AlbumBest Latin Rock Or Alternative AlbumBest Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)Best Tropical Latin AlbumBest Instrumental CompositionBest Arrangement, Instrumental Or A CappellaBest Arrangement, Instruments And VocalsAmerican Roots Field — Lauren DaigleBest American Roots PerformanceBest American Roots SongBest Americana AlbumBest Bluegrass AlbumBest Traditional Blues AlbumBest Contemporary Blues AlbumBest Folk AlbumBest Regional Roots Music AlbumComedy, Musical Theater, Music For Visual Media, and Music Video/Film Fields — Sharon OsbourneBest Comedy AlbumBest Musical Theater AlbumBest Compilation Soundtrack For Visual MediaBest Score Soundtrack For Visual MediaBest Song Written For Visual MediaBest Music VideoBest Music FilmClassical Field — Nicola BenedettiBest Orchestral PerformanceBest Opera RecordingBest Choral PerformanceBest Chamber Music/Small Ensemble PerformanceBest Classical Instrumental SoloBest Classical Solo Vocal AlbumBest Classical CompendiumBest Contemporary Classical CompositionR&B and Rap Fields — Gayle KingBest R&B PerformanceBest Traditional R&B PerformanceBest R&B SongBest Progressive R&B AlbumBest R&B AlbumBest Rap PerformanceBest Melodic Rap PerformanceBest Rap SongBest Rap AlbumPop, Contemporary Instrumental Music, Reggae, and Global Music Fields — TBABest Pop Solo PerformanceBest Pop Duo/Group PerformanceBest Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumBest Pop Vocal AlbumBest Contemporary Instrumental AlbumBest Reggae AlbumBest Global Music AlbumDance/Electronic Music, Country, Children's, and Historical Fields — Dua LipaBest Dance RecordingBest Dance/Electronic AlbumBest Country Solo PerformanceBest Country Duo/Group PerformanceBest Country SongBest Country AlbumBest Children's Music AlbumBest Historical AlbumGospel/Contemporary Christian Music and Spoken Word Fields — Mickey GuytonBest Gospel Performance/SongBest Contemporary Christian Music PerformanceBest Gospel AlbumBest Contemporary Christian Music AlbumBest Roots Gospel AlbumBest Spoken Word AlbumGeneral Fields — Harvey Mason jr.Record Of The YearAlbum Of The YearSong Of The YearBest New Artist



