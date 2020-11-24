For King & Country's 'Little Drummer Boy' Music Video Is Here!





For a start, it's the first version of Drummer Boy with such impressive actual drumming but that is contrasted with a quietness and a sensitivity that makes the whole thing nothing short of explosive.



With a huge fanbase already in place - nearly 500 million streams on Spotify and over 350 million YouTube views - this future Christmas classic is set to take the Grammy- and Billboard Award-winning duo to a whole new army of fans.



Veering between rock-solid vocals and harmonies to a huge emotional Greatest Showman-style climax that will send real shivers down your spine, this



Taken from the highly anticipated A Drummer Boy Christmas seasonal album, the track has already garnered nearly a million shares on social media and over 40 million streams. It's also set to be performed on what has become a festive favourite for country fans, the CMA Country Christmas show.



So if you don't know For KING & COUNTRY by now, this is your moment. Because, let's face it, anyone personally chosen by the undisputed

YouTube forKINGANDCOUNTRY

Facebook @forkingandcountry

Instagram @forkingandcountry

Twitter @4kingandcountry New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You may think you've heard this Christmas favourite before, but you've not heard it like this. As re-imagined by country superstars For KING & COUNTRY (over one and a half billion global streams and an airplay audience of more than five billion can't be wrong!), Little Drummer Boy takes on a dramatic, epic quality all its own.For a start, it's the first version of Drummer Boy with such impressive actual drumming but that is contrasted with a quietness and a sensitivity that makes the whole thing nothing short of explosive.With a huge fanbase already in place - nearly 500 million streams on Spotify and over 350 million YouTube views - this future Christmas classic is set to take the Grammy- and Billboard Award-winning duo to a whole new army of fans.Veering between rock-solid vocals and harmonies to a huge emotional Greatest Showman-style climax that will send real shivers down your spine, this Little Drummer Boy is electric but doesn't skimp on a proper Christmas atmosphere provided by tinkling percussion and strings that conjure an image of snow falling.Taken from the highly anticipated A Drummer Boy Christmas seasonal album, the track has already garnered nearly a million shares on social media and over 40 million streams. It's also set to be performed on what has become a festive favourite for country fans, the CMA Country Christmas show.So if you don't know For KING & COUNTRY by now, this is your moment. Because, let's face it, anyone personally chosen by the undisputed Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, to join her in song is worthy of our full attention.YouTube forKINGANDCOUNTRYFacebook @forkingandcountryInstagram @forkingandcountryTwitter @4kingandcountry



