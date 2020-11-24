Scribz Riley Releases Debut EP 'Wish Me Luck'



Whilst Wish Me Luck signifies the final part of Scribz' first chapter, it's just the start of the remarkable musical journey yet to come. Keep an eye on Scribz Riley. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After establishing himself as an artist over the past few months and cementing his sound with the release of 4 new tracks, Scribz Riley has released his debut EP Wish Me Luck via RCA Records/Sony Music with lead track Introduce Myself feat. KWN & JADA .Hailing from East London, but residing between London and LA, Scribz has worked with artists such as Khalid, H.E.R., J Hus and Cardi B over the last few years, establishing himself as an acclaimed award-winning producer and songwriter, notably achieving two Grammy awards along the way.With an edgy sound that blends multi-genres with R&B and Rap, Scribz introduced himself as an artist in his own right this year with the singles East Side , Impress Me feat. Headie One and Mandy . Having clocked up almost 4 million streams, he has received playlist support from the likes of 1Xtra, been tipped by the likes of Complex, Notion, GRM Daily and Flaunt and has just been announced as a VEVO DSCVR 2021 artist to watch.Building an impressive and unique body of work through each release, Scribz recently shared new song On My Sleeve feat. Kaash Paige and leads the release of his EP with new track Introduce Myself feat. KWN & JADA . With an upbeat R&B beat and soulful vocal flow, it's another unique delivery alongside newcomers KWN and JADA and the perfect lead into the EP. Scribz says;"My first ever project. It's a collection of my thoughts and experiences over the past couple of years. I hope there's something in there for people to relate to in some way.""The title Wish Me Luck is basically what it says on the tin - although I feel confident in the music, in the early stages there was a lot of uncertainty for me on how it would be received, especially with making the transition of being a producer to becoming an artist. I guess it is me moving forward into the unknown, so wish me luck…".Anticipation has been steadily building for debut EP Wish Me Luck and Scribz has built up a loyal following for his distinct and polished sound. A musical statement of intent from Scribz, marking that moment before he made the switch to artist as well as producer, the EP features all four singles above alongside a host of brand-new unreleased tracks. Featuring guest vocals from the likes of 6LACK, Headie One, Kaash Paige and KWN & JADA, the full tracklisting is as follows:On My Sleeve (feat. Kaash Paige)Impress Me (feat. Headie One)Outta Your WayIntroduce Myself (feat. KWN & JADA)MandyUsed To ThisDim My Light (feat. 6LACK)I Lied (Part 1)East SideSecretlyWhilst Wish Me Luck signifies the final part of Scribz' first chapter, it's just the start of the remarkable musical journey yet to come. Keep an eye on Scribz Riley.



