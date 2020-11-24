Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Music Video For "Hallelujah"





The original song was written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me"). The video was directed by acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including "Cry Pretty," "Drinking Alone," "



My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals, two of which are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator







Multiplatinum artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winners Carrie Underwood and John Legend have released the official music video for their first duet, "Hallelujah," which appears on Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift. The " Hallelujah " video will be available on all platforms beginning at 12am ET/11pm CT/9pm PT, following an exclusive premiere on Facebook last night, which has currently amassed over 20 million views.The original song was written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me"). The video was directed by acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including "Cry Pretty," "Drinking Alone," " Blown Away " and "Smoke Break," all of which have been honored as CMT's Video of the Year.Released September 25, My Gift debuted #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts, marking the Underwood's eighth straight album to debut #1 on the Billboard Country chart. The album remains at #1 on the Christian chart seven weeks after it was released and also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals, two of which are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," " Something In The Water "), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells produced and arranged the album. Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Her 2018 release, Cry Pretty, is her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, including her Greatest Hits: Decade #1. Additionally, HBO Max will stream an exclusive, all-new holiday special this December, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a live orchestra and choir. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood. She also starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. The Max Original special will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood. She also starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy®-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. Carrie is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She is is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered eleven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released seven celebrated albums including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas (2018), and Bigger Love (2020). Legend starred in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined " The Voice " for Season 16 (2019), and is currently a coach on Season 19. John is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for "Jingle Jangle," "Giving Voice," "Sherman's Showcase," "Rhythm + Flow," "Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children," "Southern Rites," "United Skates," WGN America's "Underground," "Southside with You" and "La La Land." As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country's misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.



