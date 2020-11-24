The Weeknd And Vevo Announce Official Live Performance Trilogy





Vevo and The



"We have a long history with The



"It's been such a pleasure working with The



After Hours is The Weeknd's fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, one of this year's biggest releases, earning 138,000 equivalent album units within the first week of sales (according to Nielsen Music/MRC). Every song from The Weeknd's album After Hours achieved placement on Billboard's Hot 100, with " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo and The Weeknd have announced a trilogy of Official Live Performances, beginning today through November 25, featuring songs from The Weeknd's chart-topping album After Hours (XO Records / Republic Records). Directed by La Mar Taylor at Vevo's studio in Los Angeles, CA, Part I, "Alone Again," premieres today.Vevo and The Weeknd first worked together in 2016 with exclusive "Vevo Presents" performances. Since then, The Weeknd has established himself as one of the world's most multifaceted artists. He has recently been named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine, announced as the 2021's Super Bowl Halftime Performer, and was the winner of three American Music Awards. Regarded for his creative vision, The Weeknd is known for his genre-bending music, and redefinition of storytelling, both sonically and visually."We have a long history with The Weeknd and his team, and it was a privilege to have the opportunity to work again with them on these Official Live Performances." says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing. "Abel has built an incredible reputation for giving fans boundary-pushing visual content, making him one of the most relevant artists of our time. His creativity and style make him one-of-a-kind, and we know that fans are going to love the way we have collaborated with him on these performances.""It's been such a pleasure working with The Weeknd and his team over the years," says Ed Walker, VP, Original Content, "We've loved being able to collaborate with them to d. His vision and creativity as an artist is truly unique and that's particularly evident in these pieces. We hope fans enjoy watching these performances just as much as we did creating them."After Hours is The Weeknd's fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, one of this year's biggest releases, earning 138,000 equivalent album units within the first week of sales (according to Nielsen Music/MRC). Every song from The Weeknd's album After Hours achieved placement on Billboard's Hot 100, with " Alone Again " peaking at No. 24. Today's Vevo Official Live Performance of " Alone Again " is the only visual companion for the song to be produced.



