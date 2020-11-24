Strung Like A Horse Share 'Crazy Like Me' Music Video





Strung Like a Horse is helmed by Clay Maselle (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, mandolin), along with Eric " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Strung Like A Horse shared the official music video for their single "Crazy Like Me" from their debut studio album WHOA!, out now via Transoceanic Records. The album was produced by multiple Grammy-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Brandi Carlile, John Prine) and recorded at the legendary Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN.Upon release, WHOA! debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart, #2 on the Amazon Alt-Country/Americana chart, and #4 on the Alt-Country Specialty chart. The album has earned praise from The Bluegrass Situation, Glide Magazine, Chattanooga Times Free Press, The Alternate Root, No Depression, Gimme Country, Lightning 100, WUTC and more including American Songwriter who said, "the magic touch of award-winning producer and 'Memphian' Matt Ross-Spang...played their chemistry to their advantage. Each component plays a part in the story delivery, without one filler track." The Alternate Root chose the first single "F*ck What They Think" as their #1 track of the week upon release.In their review of the album American Blues Scene exclaimed, "This is my first experience hearing Strung Like a Horse and I couldn't be more glad they were able to finally fly into my radar. I don't look at the album title as WHOA! like stop. I look at it like WHOA! what did I just hear? Let me play that again!" Glide Magazine noted the record, "manages to capture the vibe of their rightfully celebrated live shows perfectly... Given what we've been through over the past nine months and what still lies ahead, WHOA! seems to be coming out at just the right time, offering a perfect 45 minutes to escape into.""I'm very excited to be working with Strung Like a Horse on their new record in Nashville," says Ross-Spang. "I was intrigued immediately by the band's energy and sheer love of music. You can hear their home and heroes in these songs, but just enough to help them carve out their own sound. The way they approach Americana is truly unique."Strung Like a Horse is helmed by Clay Maselle (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, mandolin), along with Eric " Crispy " Crisp (drums, bells, percussion), Tyler Martelli (lead guitars, piano, organ, keyboard, mandolin), and Dan Pinson (upright double bass, electric bass, lap steel guitar). Their high-energy live shows, sense of joy, and the originality of their sound, a trademark blend of Americana roots, Southern rock, bluegrass, and folk-punk, have made the band a cult favorite on the road. Noted by Amos Perrine in No Depression as among the "Best New Music" and a "Don't Miss" at AmericanaFest, the group's official showcase also wowed London at AmericanaFestUK this past January.



