OK Cowgirl Share New Single 'Don't Go'

The " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following their debut single from earlier this fall, Brooklyn lofi indie outfit Ok Cowgirl share their second track, "Don't Go." Under the Radar premiered the track, praising how "although the track displays a brighter side to the band, Lavigne once again shows herself to be a dynamic vocalist, able to deliver a belted pop chorus with as much impact as her sweet and restrained vocals on the verses. The result is a joyous few minutes of bright indie rock, filled with earworm synth lines and rose-colored memories."The dreamy, synth-laden track was inspired by being in the moment, those days when life feels electric. "It's a wispy optimistic take on watching time drip by through rose colored glasses," says frontwoman Leah Lavigne. Don't Go " (mixed by John Miller and mastered by Dan Millice) interweaves still-overdriven Fenders with dulcet vintage keyboards, maintaining the core sounds in the group's arsenal while arguing the opposite attitude of "Get Gone."While " Don't Go " stands as a sonic treatise on appreciating the good days (when they come), to treasure the moments of emotional reprieve, and to seek inspiration in the energy around us; the corollary and previously released single, "Get Gone," serves as a louder, fuzz-laden and jaded reaction against superficiality, and the wanton desire to abandon it all.These wide-ranging sentiments, and the ways in which they inspire varied forms of dreamy, layered indie rock, serve as a demonstration of the raw, uninhibited nature of Ok Cowgirl - and frontwoman Leah Lavigne's exploration of what it means to accept the varied emotions that come with being alive.The " Get Gone " / " Don't Go " double single release is now out everywhere.



