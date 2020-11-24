REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video For 'Orbit'



Directed by 3D visual artist Joe Karava, the visual is set in a distant galaxy, millions of light years from Earth, where there is an unexplored planet blue inhabited by strange creatures. Enter REZZ - who leaves Earth to bring her music to them through waves of positive energy that are understandable to all living beings in the cosmos.



Released last month, 'Orbit' follows her hit single 'Someone Else' with Grabbitz, which has surpassed 11 million Spotify streams as well as hitting #1 on Canadian Alternative



A landmark year for the Canadian, REZZ kicked off 2020 by winning her second Juno Award for 'Electronic Album of the Year' for her Beyond The Senses EP. She has since collaborated on singles with the likes of Malaa, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed Canadian DJ and producer REZZ shares the music video for her latest single, 'Orbit'.Directed by 3D visual artist Joe Karava, the visual is set in a distant galaxy, millions of light years from Earth, where there is an unexplored planet blue inhabited by strange creatures. Enter REZZ - who leaves Earth to bring her music to them through waves of positive energy that are understandable to all living beings in the cosmos.Released last month, 'Orbit' follows her hit single 'Someone Else' with Grabbitz, which has surpassed 11 million Spotify streams as well as hitting #1 on Canadian Alternative Radio and #16 on American Alternative Radio.A landmark year for the Canadian, REZZ kicked off 2020 by winning her second Juno Award for 'Electronic Album of the Year' for her Beyond The Senses EP. She has since collaborated on singles with the likes of Malaa, Zeds Dead and Yultron. She also starred in Underplayed, a documentary about the underrepresentation of women in dance music, alongside the likes of TOKiMONSTA, Sherelle, Alison Wonderland and NERVO; which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. REZZ recently became the highest new entry in DJ Mag's Top 100 poll.



