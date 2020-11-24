Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
24/11/2020

Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up

Mickey Guyton To Play Pandora's Next Up
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pandora announced today that rising country star Mickey Guyton is set to perform for Next Up empowered by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase, on Thursday, December 3rd at 9pm EST.
Guyton will perform songs from her catalog including the groundbreaking EP, Bridges, which was released this past September. She will also share commentary about the inspiration behind each track during the stripped-down, intimate acoustic session. Guyton co-wrote all six songs on Bridges, including "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" which she performed this year with Keith Urban at the ACM Awards. The song was hailed by Variety as "country music's song of the year."
"I have loved being able to share so much music this year but have missed being able to connect with fans on the road," said Guyton. "Music brings us together, especially during difficult times. I am grateful to be working with Pandora to create a virtual performance that celebrates love, healing and hope."

In addition to the performance, Guyton will be hosting a special meet and greet for 20 lucky superfans which will take place prior to her performance.

Born in Arlington, TX, Guyton began singing in church at a very young age and was eventually drawn to an eclectic group of artists with big voices, including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes. In 2015, she released her self-titled debut EP featuring the single "Better Than You Left Me." The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist. Guyton returned to the ACM Awards in 2019, performing "I'm Standing With You" from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Aliana and Maddie & Tae.

In anticipation of her performance, Pandora launched a special Next Up station with Mickey Guyton earlier this month. The singer-songwriter takes listeners on her journey to country music stardom and how she found inspiration to reach her goals through music and lighting up the country scene ever since. Music fans can listen to Mickey's favorite tracks, stories and more, empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase.






