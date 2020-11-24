Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 24/11/2020

Composer Gabriele Ciampi Writes 'Infinito,' His First Soundtrack Created For A Book

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gabriele Ciampi writes his first soundtrack created for a book. His piece Infinito will accompany the photographs in Holy, the new work by American photographer Donna Ferrato, which rattles the cage against the forces that prevent women's progress. Ferrato is collaborating with Ciampi because of his artistic sensitivity and his commitment to women's rights.

The haunting tone of this piece complements the photographs which are sometimes shocking but more often inspiring, joyful and revolutionary. In the book, women's real stories spanning fifty years create a world where women have the power. Ferrato's message is that women must resist sublimation. Know their value. Defend their rights as women, mothers, daughters and others who respect the almighty female spirit. Fighting for Her freedom because there is nothing left to lose.

The Holy video, which will be distributed worldwide by Universal Music Group November 25 on International Violence Against Women's Day, is considered an avant-garde experiment that shows how art finds new synergies going beyond the boundaries.

For the first time, Ciampi himself will be at the piano, whose subdued, intimate harmonies start an urgent dialogue with Livia de Romanis' cello, in an intense and growing melody. "The latest exploration where my intrepid companion, Music, leads me. I wrote Infinito in the traditional way," the Maestro explains, "at the piano with paper and pencil: for me, phrases that start with the hands on the piano bring the emotions to life".

The images of Holy combined with Infinito becomes more than just music; reveals the ethics of love. The balance between the piano and Livia de Romanis' cello tells the story better than words. "In this piece," Ciampi explains, "there is a balance between man and woman and when there is this union something wonderful is born. Livia, as always, was free to put in something of herself, and her sensitivity gives the cello that feminine touch that a man could never have."

Maestro Ciampi is a worldwide acclaimed musician who has received many accolades throughout his career including being the first Italian to perform at the White House at the invitation of First Lady Michelle Obama, the "Italian Excellence" medal, granted by the Senate of the Republic of Italy, and the Green Card for Extraordinary Ability, issued by the government of the United States.

He has always been actively involved in defending the humanity and dignity of all, particularly of women. He formed and directed an orchestra comprised only of women, creating a center of excellence and even yielding the baton - the first man in Italy to do so - to one of them at their concerts. Today he is continuing to contribute to and use his music to support the Obama Foundation and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Gabriele Ciampi:
- Website: www.gabrieleciampi.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gciampimusic
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gciampimusic
Donna Ferrato: www.donnaferrato.com






Most read news of the week
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Finds Strength In Vulnerability On Her Eloquent, Highly Anticipated Debut EP Opia Today
Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds Out Now
Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber "Monster" Single And Video Out Now
Sam Smith Releases New Single, "The Lighthouse Keeper," Out Now
Nicki Minaj Drops Pink Friday: The Complete Edition
Tommy Emmanuel To Release 'Live! Christmas Time' On December 4
The 100 Most Shazamed Songs Of All Time!
Morgan Wallen Unleashes Triple Threat Preview Of Dangerous: The Double Album
Mae Muller Shares New Video For 'Dependent'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185931 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001288890838623 secs