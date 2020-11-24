R&B Recording Artist C'Marie's Holiday Single 'Unwrap Me' Now Streaming



"I was inspired to release my new holiday song 'Unwrap Me' after all of the tough events we have been through this past year, including the health pandemic and our nation's fight for racial equality. I wanted this song to capture the bright side of the holiday season and to share that light and excitement with my listeners, despite how dark 2020 may feel. Serving as a holiday gift to my fans, I invite everyone to enjoy my new holiday single and to please stay safe this holiday season," said C'Marie.



C'Marie's new holiday single "Unwrap Me" is now available for digital streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, with downloads available for purchase through the iTunes Store. "Unwrap Me" was written by C'Marie, produced by Billy Moss and , co-produced by Erik Griggs, and mixed by



Set to debut in January 2021, C'Marie will release her new EP, currently titled "Baggage." Featuring seven songs, more details on the R&B music album will be announced in the near future.



Based in Los Angeles, C'Marie, also known as Carly Masten, is an accomplished singer, dancer, actress, and songwriter. This independent artist's previous hit singles include "Made Up," "Resistant," "GYLA," "One and Only," and "Spare Time." For more information, visit www.iamcmarie.com, as well as C'Marie's Instagram. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hit R&B recording artist and performer C'Marie proudly announces the release of her 2020 holiday single titled "Unwrap Me" which is available today on all streaming platforms. In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, C'Marie's new song captures the traditional delights of the holidays in a catchy and sexy new way. Ahead of the January 2021 release of her new album, C'Marie's new single will be enjoyed by fans and audiences alike and is sure to evoke joy this holiday season."I was inspired to release my new holiday song 'Unwrap Me' after all of the tough events we have been through this past year, including the health pandemic and our nation's fight for racial equality. I wanted this song to capture the bright side of the holiday season and to share that light and excitement with my listeners, despite how dark 2020 may feel. Serving as a holiday gift to my fans, I invite everyone to enjoy my new holiday single and to please stay safe this holiday season," said C'Marie.C'Marie's new holiday single "Unwrap Me" is now available for digital streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, with downloads available for purchase through the iTunes Store. "Unwrap Me" was written by C'Marie, produced by Billy Moss and , co-produced by Erik Griggs, and mixed by Kevin KD Davis.Set to debut in January 2021, C'Marie will release her new EP, currently titled "Baggage." Featuring seven songs, more details on the R&B music album will be announced in the near future.Based in Los Angeles, C'Marie, also known as Carly Masten, is an accomplished singer, dancer, actress, and songwriter. This independent artist's previous hit singles include "Made Up," "Resistant," "GYLA," "One and Only," and "Spare Time." For more information, visit www.iamcmarie.com, as well as C'Marie's Instagram.



