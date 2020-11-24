20 Top Outkast Songs Of All Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OutKast is not your ordinary music duo. Around 30 years ago, Andre 3000 and Big Boi, were just teenage boys with distinctive modulation that nobody matched at the time. They first named their group 2 shades deep but had to change after they realized that there was another group in Atlanta called 4 shades deep.

Even with the presence of artists like Jay Z getting into the industry in the 21st century, Outkast still holds the medal for leaving the biggest rap impact in the 2000 decade. They were a rare package that merged hip hop, EDM, funk, rock, psychedelic music and gospel.

The duo left an enduring legacy, and some of their classic tunes are still celebrated to date. It's not uncommon to hear someone jamming to one of their tunes in 2020, or get modern remixes of their best work by new artists. What's even more fascinating is how some of the 90s and early 2000s hit songs have come in handy in creating an old school vibe in the world's best entertainment outlets. Today, it only takes a single click on a music-themed online slots game in a fan-favourite online casino to have good old memories and nostalgic feelings come flooding back.

One of the albums that made OutKast megastars is 'Stankonia'. It earned them the title most creative and biggest rap group of all time. Outkast is celebrating Stankonia's 20th anniversary this year, and Sony music will be reissuing their album.

Here is a list of top Outkast songs of all time

Bombs over Baghdad (B.O.B) From Stankonia (2000)

There have been arguments about ranking B.O.B as the top song for Outkast. It, however, is the first song they made after they met as just two teenage boys. They were introducing themselves to the world and were receiving both critics and love. They closed B.O.B with a guitar solo, turntable wizardry and some chants from a gospel chorus. B.O.B broke barriers and introduced a new concept for hip hop music.

SpottieOttieDopelicious from Aquemini (1998)

Some amazing band characterizes Spottieottiedopelicious. Andre 3000 part is a spoken word where he narrates sad events that happened in a club in Any Hood USA while Big Boi tells about the drama that comes with living outside the law while looking for daily bread.

ATLiens from ATLiens (1996)

ATLiens came from ATLanta and their status alIENS. It was a confirmation that the two could do a crossover cut without losing their signature sound and style. In the song, Andre is thinking about the future of the human race while Big Boi is comparing his rapping skills to polar bear toenails.

Southernplaylistcadillacmuzik from Southernplaylistcadillacmuzik (1994)

The song was in their first album, and it shared names with the title of the album. Funny right? They only made sure that they did not release it as the first single, but Southernplaylistcadillacmuzik was the bomb. It's also fun listening to Big Boi's teenage twang before his flow builds up into consonants.

Ms Jackson from Stankonia (2000)

Youthful Outcasts skipped a generation for this one and rapped the song to mothers of baby mamas. In the rap, they are throwing some wise words telling grand mamas that their grandchildren are just babies but not paychecks.

Elevators(Me and You) from ATLiens (1996)

This single proved that Big Boi and Andre 3000 were not just simple southern players. In a thunderous beat, Big Boi talks about the success of the group. Andre talks about how he has many fans but not enough loot to last him for a week.

Rosa Parks from Aquemini (1998)

This single has two verses, and the rest is instrumentals, chorus and refrains. The song feels familiar and gives a different vibe which is unstoppable.

Da art of story tellin pt. 1 from Aquemini (1998)

This is one of the best lyrical escapades by Andre 3000. In one of the verses, he asks his female friend what she wants to become when she grows up, and she answers "alive". The single is simply an exhibition of the art of storytelling.

Player's ball by Southernplaylisticadillacmuzik (1994)

It kick-started a decade of brilliant Outkast music and a hip hop staple that was not just for the south. It was a credibly important and influential song.

So fresh so clean from Stankonia(2000)

In the track, Andre 3000 is imagining clever ways to provide the ladies with Vitamin D. Outkast bring out coolness and an uncommon style that only they can pull out best. Initially, Andre was not for the song but decided to do it after hearing Big Boi's first two verses.

Roses by Speakerboxxx/the love below (2003)

This is such an amazing Karaoke song. They give the tale of a scorned lover. The song has it's aspects of weirdness, but it is one of the top OutKast songs.

Aquemini by Aquemini (1998)

This single is in Outlast's third album, and both Andree and Big boi got equal shine on this title track. It is basically a portmanteau between Big Boi and Andre 3000

Hey Ya from speakerboxxx/the love below (2003)

This is one of the few sad love songs from Outkast. Andre's solo effort brought out the spirit of a 60's pop song. Two decades later, the acoustic guitar-led song still makes a lot of sense to many.

Two Dope Boyz(In a Cadillac) from ATLiens (1996)

Two dope boyz see Andree and Big boi trade verses in a very superior way. It has a loud and bright production which sinks into your soul differently. It is also a smooth, short and sweet single that leaves you wanting more and more of it.

Crumblin' Erb from Southernplayalisticadillamuzik (1994)

The single talks about the process of being good in all aspects of your game as you work on getting out of the trap. Outkast attempts to teach people that it is better for them to smoke a blunt and relax than to being thugs and killing each other over petty issues.

Git up, Git out (1994)

It features Cee-lo and Big Gipp of Goodie Mob. The message about doing something with your life and the beat brings out the true meaning of hip hop. The song strikes a balance between teaching about morals and the unbelievable.

Return of the G from Aquemini (1994)

In the track, Andre is dissing parents that aren't good and people who doubt Outkasts. Big Boi also disses the people who questioned their move when they took on their second album. The song is meant to nullify any defamation they had been put through by their haters.

Liberation from Acquemini (1998)

The song talks about liberating the minds of others as you fight the challenges in modern society. It also talks about life in jail and how people wait to get out. It is based on real-life experience by Atlanta rapper Supa Nate when he was in jail.

Gasoline Dreams by Stankonia (2000)

The single starts by Andre asking everybody if they like the smell of gasoline and that of apple pie. Big boi, on the other hand, dreams about being given the key to Atlanta as he is dealing with everything (paying taxes and racial profiling)

Morris Brown from Idlewild (2006)

The song was released in 2006 but had been produced long before. It talks about "Morris Brown" getting the respect he deserves someday. The song is said to be "a lot", but it makes it to the list of top songs by OutKast.