Mickey Guyton Makes History With First Grammy Nomination For Autobiographical "Black Like Me"

www.youtube.com/mickeyguyton New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton received her first GRAMMY nomination this morning for Best Country Solo Performance for her critically-acclaimed song "Black Like Me." Mickey is the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. "Black Like Me" was written by Mickey, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill and Emma Davidson-Dillon at a cross-genre writing camp in 2019 and was released due to fan demand this summer. The song has received praise from NPR, New York Times, Billboard, American Songwriter, NBC, Newsweek, Los Angeles Times and more. Mickey performed "Black Like Me" on NBC's TODAY and spoke with CBS This Morning regarding the song's impact. "Black Like Me" is featured on Mickey's acclaimed EP Bridges which features five additional tracks all co-written by Mickey."I am speechless," shares Mickey. "This nomination is a testament to never give up and live your truth. I can't think of a better song to make history with than 'Black Like Me' and I hope that I can continue to help open doors for other women and people who look like me."Fans can catch Mickey perform a special version of " O Holy Night " this Thursday, November 26 as part of CBS' Thanksgiving Day Celebration broadcast live beginning at 9am ET. Last week, Mickey performed the sultry "Salt" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, watch BELOW as well as a cover of Bob Dylan's " Make You Feel My Love " as part of the "Stand Up For Heroes" event, watch HERE. NPR proclaimed, "Guyton raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place," when touting her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Mickey Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and began singing in church at a young age. She was drawn to a variety of artists with big voices including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes. After signing to Capitol Records Nashville, Mickey's first appearance was an all-star concert at the White House captured by PBS. In 2015 she released her self-titled EP featuring her debut single "Better Than You Left Me." The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist. Mickey returned to the ACM Awards in 2019 performing "I'm Standing With You" from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. This last year, Mickey performed her first solo ACM Awards performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" with labelmate Keith Urban's accompaniment on piano. The performance, which HITS called "…a Whitney Houston/Beyoncé power-vocal rendition of the glass-ceiling reckoning…" was named one of the best performances of the night. Mickey released her EP, Bridges, on September 11, which includes "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?", hailed by Variety as "country music's song of the year", as well as, "Black Like Me," a song Mickey co-wrote in March 2019 at a cross-genre writing camp. Due to demand, "Black Like Me" was released in June and has been praised by critics and fans alike. Her latest single "Heaven Down Here" was written in recent months as a plea to God to spare a little love for this world in need. Mickey and her music have been featured recently by The New York Times, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, The Washington Post, Paste, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, American Songwriter and Pollstar.www.mickeyguyton.comtwitter.com/mickeyguytonwww.instagram.com/mickeyguytonwww.youtube.com/mickeyguyton



