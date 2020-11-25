Goo Goo Dolls & FanTracks Push Boundaries With First-Ever Augmented-Reality Movie Musical

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Goo Goo Dolls have collaborated with FanTracks to push the boundaries of live streaming with the first-ever augmented-reality movie musical. Today they debuted the trailer for 'It's Christmas All Over' which features the band performing music from their brand-new Christmas album going beyond the realm of a live concert to transport viewers through an unparalleled musical journey, taking place within a surreal virtual world.
The full hour-long program will first air exclusively for FanTracks subscribers only on December 11th at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/Midnight GMT. The official global release, which will be free to all viewers, starts at 4pm PT/7pm ET /Midnight GMT on December 12th along with additional VIP private video Meet-and-Greets and a Q&A with the band. The program will remain available on-demand for free for 48 hours after the conclusion of the premiere.
FanTracks have created a new ground-breaking digital format specifically for 'It's Christmas All Over'. Music
Adventures uses their proprietary Augmented Reality Film Capturing system, utilizing 12 Unreal game engine servers, three GreenHippo servers, and immersive Hi Lum LED Screens. All filmed in FanTrack's new custom-built LED Mixed Reality Studio created specifically for live music with virtual environments designed for Mixed Reality imaginative storytelling.
In this AR movie musical adventure, Goo Goo Dolls
travel through past, present, and future searching for the lost "Spirit of Christmas" from wintery city street scenes, subways, and taxis, to a 1940s speakeasy and the classic set of The Ed Sullivan Show, and beyond. As the band travels between settings, fans will follow along for an intimate and festive musical experience, unlike anything they've ever seen. Throughout, they treat fans to classic festive standards along with new Christmas songs and discover that although people are separated by current events, we remain unified by the true nature of the holiday.
Singer John Rzeznik
said "It was such an amazing experience getting to play songs from our new record live for the first time! We can't wait for everyone to see and hear these Christmas tunes in this unique way, and we hope they bring some cheer to this peculiar holiday season.
Happy holidays from all of us to every single one of you !!!!!"
On the journey, the band takes a moment to remind us all to "Give A Little
Bit" - with two autographed guitars to be auctioned to benefit Music
Gives to St Jude Kids - St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Writer, director, and producer Barry Summers, Co-Founder & President of FanTracks Digital
LLC, says, "We built all these scenes from the live footage we captured of the Goo Goo Dolls
along with special guest performers in October, and then using augmented reality, layered in the environments, animation, and more to create something really special that the world has not seen before. The band's performance is outstanding, and It's Christmas All Over is sure to become an instant holiday classic."
Inner Machine (the official Goo Goo Dolls
fan-club) began exclusive pre-sale access on Novem-ber 23rd, while general on-sale begins today, November 24th. The "Ultimate Goo Goo Dolls
Christmas VIP Package" not only includes a private Meet & Greet with band founders John Rzeznik
and Robby Takac, but also a fantastic array of Goo Goo Dolls
gear including a limited-edition Crosley Record Player, a Christmas sweater, holiday ornaments, stockings, and much more. Other Meet & Greet and Q&A session opportunities will be on offer on December 12th.
This movie also marks the second time that the band has worked with FanTracks, the first being a Livestream concert in October, which is currently available on-demand to subscribers on the FanTracks website.
Goo Goo Dolls' album It's Christmas All Over was created during lockdown earlier this year, and was produced by frontman John Rzeznik
alongside the band's frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman. Released October 30th via Warner Records, it boasts a diverse collection of songs that capture the warmth and spirit of classic Christmas music. The record is packed with iconic tracks such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little
Christmas," "Let It Snow
" and the brand new original "This Is Christmas," all three of which currently rank in the top 40 at AC radio. It's Christmas All Over is available now via all digital streaming platforms here, and exclusive merch offers including a red vinyl LP, a Goo Goo Dolls
Crosley record player and additional limited edition holiday items are available via the band's website.
Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik
and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls
quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC—"the most of any artist." As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In
(2006) both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016's Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift
to Leona
Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious "Hal David
Starlight Award" in 2008.
Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls
wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records)—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. On October 30th, the band will begin a new chapter with the release of their first-ever festive record It's Christmas All Over.