Kelly Osbourne Hosts The 2020 CFFA Awards

To bring the red carpet experience home to viewers, CINÉMOI is co-hosting The CFFAs Backstage New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This year the CFFA's are so big, it couldn't be just one night! The two night award show airing on the CINÉMOI network hosted by Kelly Osbourne will honor singer/songwriter Chaka Khan, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, actress/producer/activist Rosario Dawson, and rapper/singer/songwriter Raja Kumari at The 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards (CFFAs). The 2020 CFFA's premieres November 24th and 25th then streaming on demand with Apple TV, Samsung, Sling TV and more.The event, known as fashion film's biggest night, is a 2 part show which will air tonight, November 24th & tomorrow, November 25th at 9PM ET/ 6PM PT on CINÉMOI. Winners for "Best Fashion Film", "Best Cinematography", "Best Fashion Feature Film", and more award categories will be revealed during the 100% high fashion production which will include a red carpet, musical performances, and special celebrity guests. The 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards nominees include Guo Pei, Hugo Boss, Iris Van Herpen, Roger Vivier, and more.Singer/songwriter legend Dionne Warwick will present 10-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Chaka Khan with the Timeless Icon Award. International Fashion Critic Suzy Menkes will present the Designer Icon Award to Diane von Furstenberg. Rosario Dawson and co-founder of ethical Ghana-based label Studio 189, Abrima Erwiah will be presented with the Emerging Designer Award by actress/model Maggie Q. Violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling will present rising star Raja Kumari with the Emerging Artist Award.Additional celebrity appearances by Kelly Jenrette, Margaret Cho, Mary Wilson, Miz Cracker, Sherri Shepherd, Sam Adegoke, Sutton Stracke, Eve, Janel Parrish, and Olivia Pierson."The 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards nominees have pushed the artistic and cinematic boundaries of fashion, film, music, storytelling and the art of social consciousness forward," says Daphna Edwards Ziman, Executive Producer and President of CINÉMOI. "We recognize the profound accomplishments of the recipients of the icon awards, Chaka Khan, DVF, Rosario Dawson, Abrima Erwiah and Raja Kumari. These iconic women have created legacies as pioneers who have broken down barriers fearlessly carrying the torch for future generations and women across our world."The CinéFashion Film Awards, 15-time Telly Award winner, is an original CINÉMOI production with esteemed international recognition. The CinéFashion Film Awards is now on its 6th year of production and continues to create and recognize the best in fashion and films from around the globe. This edition of the CFFAs welcomes Assaf Blecher as Executive Producer, who was also EP on shows like the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards live red carpet show and the Streamy Awards.To bring the red carpet experience home to viewers, CINÉMOI is co-hosting The CFFAs Backstage Experience with artist/entrepreneur Jaé Joseph, sponsored by Auntee B Naturals, Celeb Luxury, Ciel Coffee, Diamond Veneer, Four Sigmatic, Korbel California Champagne, Laa TeeDa Sports, Mario Badescu Skincare, My Bougie Bottle, ORLY, Passport to Beauty, Phenic Natural Skincare, Sticki, Viking Beauty Secrets, UNiTE Food, VON SORELLA, w&p, and more. For more information on the CinéFashion Film Awards, visit www.cinemoi.tv. For up-to-date news and exclusives, join CINÉMOI's Facebook page or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @CinemoiOfficial and use #CineFashionFilmAwards and #CFFAS.



