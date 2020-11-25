Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/11/2020

The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "If 2020 were a song, '[dear universe]' would be it," proclaim Extra (10/27/20) regarding the head-turning debut single from Los Angeles-based alternative rock/pop project THE RADDICAL. The track is an empowering call-to-arms to humankind and its accompanying music video (as seen below) sheds light on current events that have plagued the year including the global pandemic, school shootings, an increase in homelessness, wildfires, police brutality, systemic racism, militant nationalism and isolationism with a mix of images and news clips. "[dear universe]" also includes audio provided by the estate of Charlie Chaplin from his 'Final Speech' in the 1940 film The Great Dictator:

"You, the people have the power - the power to create machines.
The power to create happiness!
You, the people, have the power to make this life free and beautiful,
to make this life a wonderful adventure.
Let us use that power!"

"This year has been so many levels of crazy and hurt, it's almost impossible to stay hopeful, but we have to," says THE RADDICAL's founder Dann Saxton. "Humans are resilient. We'll push through the virus and keep pushing for peace, love, and equality. Life feels stagnant now, but the future is an exciting place."






Most read news of the week
Toronto R&B Artist Savannah Re Finds Strength In Vulnerability On Her Eloquent, Highly Anticipated Debut EP Opia Today
Tommy Emmanuel To Release 'Live! Christmas Time' On December 4
Nina Herzog (Voice Of Odette From Sony Animation's "The Swan Princess" Series) Announces Her Debut EP, 'Together Away,' Set For Release February 12, 2021
Mae Muller Shares New Video For 'Dependent'
Rob Mazurek - Exploding Star Orchestra Album "Dimensional Stardust," Out Now
k.d. Lang's 2008 Album "Watershed" Now On Vinyl For First Time
Annie Lennox Releases The 10th Anniversary Re-issue Of A Christmas Cornucopia Today
Pop Artist Eli Rose Drops Official Video For "Alibi"
AKA V Releases Poignant New Single "Addicted"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222790 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017809867858887 secs