The Raddical's 2020-Defining Single "{Dear Universe}" Inspires Positivity With Music Video Highlighting Recent Events

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "If 2020 were a song, '[dear universe]' would be it," proclaim Extra (10/27/20) regarding the head-turning debut single from Los Angeles-based alternative rock/pop project THE RADDICAL. The track is an empowering call-to-arms to humankind and its accompanying music video (as seen below) sheds light on current events that have plagued the year including the global pandemic, school shootings, an increase in homelessness, wildfires, police brutality, systemic racism, militant nationalism and isolationism with a mix of images and news clips. "[dear universe]" also includes audio provided by the estate of Charlie Chaplin from his 'Final Speech' in the 1940 film The Great Dictator:



"You, the people have the power - the power to create machines.

The power to create happiness!

You, the people, have the power to make this life free and beautiful,

to make this life a wonderful adventure.

Let us use that power!"



"This year has been so many levels of crazy and hurt, it's almost impossible to stay hopeful, but we have to," says THE RADDICAL's founder Dann Saxton. "Humans are resilient. We'll push through the virus and keep pushing for peace, love, and equality. Life feels stagnant now, but the future is an exciting place."



