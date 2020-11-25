Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 25/11/2020

contradash Releases Official Video For New Single "Favorite Color," Confirms Dec. 11 Release Date For Interscope Records Debut 'All-Star'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The contradash shares the video for his latest single "favorite color," out now on Interscope Records. The rich visuals flip-flop between colors and capture the "breezy" (PAPER Magazine) emo-rap-pop connoisseur's blossoming talent, infectious personality and quick-witted delivery.

contradash has also revealed the release date for his debut mixtape 'ALL-STAR,' out Dec. 11 on Interscope. PAPER Magazine called it "an assemblage of emo-pop heavy hitters." "It's all of the songs that changed my life," contradash told PAPER in a recent interview.

'I didn't want to put anything out until I felt like I was an all-star,' contradash explained to PAPER. "I grew up playing sports and if you're a well-rounded enough player, there's always an all-star team. I remember feeling like a celebrity when I made the all-star team in fifth grade. Even though the status was imaginary, that was the fuel for this project."

'ALL-STAR' is the culmination of a breakthrough year for contradash, who signed with Interscope Records after the release of his song "blocked" catapulted him from 250 monthly Spotify listeners to 250,000.

'ALL-STAR' features previous singles "cat out the bag" ("insanely good…" -Lyrical Lemonade) "petal pickin" ("big hooks and even bigger charisma" -AltPress), "white lie" ("taut songwriting, whip-smart raps" -CLASH), "blocked" ("a must-listen" -Pigeons & Planes), and "yo-yo" ("refuses to be boxed in" -Lyrical Lemonade), as well as new, never-before-heard songs. Full track list below.

ALL-STAR EP track list:
yo-yo
blocked
hi neighbor
way out
favorite color
petal pickin'
pajamas
come wit me
keep me around






