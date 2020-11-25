Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Megan Thee Stallion Receives 4 Grammy Nominations

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the wake of releasing her critically acclaimed debut album, Good News, Megan Thee Stallion has received 4 GRAMMY nominations: Best New Artist, Record of the Year ("Savage Remix"), Best Rap Performance ("Savage Remix") and Best Rap Song ("Savage Remix").

Megan has also been honored as Apple Music's Breakthrough Artist of the Year and received Best Rap/Hip Hop song for 'WAP' with Cardi B at this year's AMAs, where she gave her first electrifying performance of 'Body'.

Since its release, Good News has reached #1 in 12 countries, and occupies #1 album on Apple Music's Top 100: USA, as well as #1 track with 'Body'. Notwithstanding, Good News has earned the second biggest debut for a rap album on Spotify at 6.9m streams. As well as fans everywhere taking on the 'Body' choreography challenge, Good News has been receiving outstanding reviews globally.

These accolades follow Megan's five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for 'Savage', GQ's Rapper of the Year and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.






