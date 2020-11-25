The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations!





Supposedly Abel's team had worked out a long-discussed agreement that allowed him to perform at both events, but the discussions had worn the Grammys team thin. This may have caused him to lose any potential nominations he may have received otherwise.



The Weeknd's After Hours is currently the third highest-selling album of 2020, behind Lil Baby's My Turn and Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He didn't receive a single Grammy nomination this year, which was revealed earlier today (Nov. 24.)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Despite seeing success, The Weeknd's latest album, After Hours, failed to receive an album of the year nod. His single "Blinding Lights," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 40 weeks in the Top 10, also did not make it onto the list of final nominees for song and record of the year.



"We understand that The

We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd just posted a message on Instagram putting the awards show on blast. "The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote, "You owe me, my fans and the industry the transparency." This came just moments after reports alleging that the singer was given an ultimatum between performing at the Grammys or the Super Bowl Half-Time show.Supposedly Abel's team had worked out a long-discussed agreement that allowed him to perform at both events, but the discussions had worn the Grammys team thin. This may have caused him to lose any potential nominations he may have received otherwise.The Weeknd's After Hours is currently the third highest-selling album of 2020, behind Lil Baby's My Turn and Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. He didn't receive a single Grammy nomination this year, which was revealed earlier today (Nov. 24.)Despite seeing success, The Weeknd's latest album, After Hours, failed to receive an album of the year nod. His single "Blinding Lights," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 40 weeks in the Top 10, also did not make it onto the list of final nominees for song and record of the year."We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated," Mason Jr. says. "I was surprised and can empathize with what he's feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration.We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the GRAMMY stage the weekend before," Mason Jr. adds in his statement. "Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community."



