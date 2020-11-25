Absolut And Beatport Launch NYE 2020 - A 20+ Hour, 15-City, Global New Year's Eve Live Stream Party To #DanceAway2020





Both companies share the collective view of looking forward to a time when being #TogetherIRL is safe again. The virtual festival aims to connect the world through music in a 20+ hour live stream of the hottest acts of the moment.



Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020 kicks off before midnight local time in Melbourne, Australia with Carl Cox, ringing in one of the first 2021 New Year's celebrations on the planet. From there, the world's most ambitious New Year's Eve party will seamlessly bounce to 15+ timezones in all, including Shanghai, New Delhi, Dubai, Odessa, Berlin, London, Saõ Paolo, Miami, Calgary and San Francisco before finishing up back in Melbourne with a closing set from Carl Cox. #DanceAway2020 will be available to watch on Beatport's Twitch channel, as well as on YouTube and Facebook. For a full list of artists, times and more information please visit www.absolut.com/NYE2020 or follow @AbsolutVodka



With an eye towards giving up-and-coming DJs a chance to play alongside some of the world's most successful performers. Phase One of the confirmed lineup and time zones so far is below:



Melbourne - Carl Cox

Tokyo - TBA

Shanghai - Ray Ray

Bangkok - TBA

New Delhi - BLOT!

Dubai - Jixo & Danz

Odessa - Nastia

Berlin - TBA

Newcastle - TBA

London - Jaguar

Florianopolis - TBA

Miami - Jamie Jones

Calgary - TBA

San Francisco - Tokimonsta

Melbourne - Carl Cox



"With human connection more important than ever, we're looking forward to the moment when we can be together in real life. Building community experiences that allow for connection given the circumstances is incredibly important to Absolut," said Tad Greenough, Global Head of Creative. "Creating #DanceAway2020 with our friends at Beatport is an exciting and innovative way to ring in the New Year using music as a way to connect and celebrate" added Georgia McDonnell-Adams, Global



"This has been a challenging year for everyone," said Ed Hill, Vice President, Media Group at Beatport. "But one silver lining has been how the dance community has rallied around live streams to keep the culture that we all love alive. Coming together with Absolut to host this incredible lineup performing from cities all over the world is the best way to send 2020 packing."



Beatport has been a maverick in creating live stream events for the dance music community. Kicking off in March with a 33-hour marathon that raised nearly $200,000 for DJs who have been sidelined by the pandemic. Since then Beatport live streams have driven more than 114 million views with more than 500 million impressions.



Founded in 2004 as the principal source of music for DJs, Beatport is today the worldwide home of electronic music for DJs, producers, and their fans. The Beatport Store offers music in premium digital formats and provides unique music discovery tools created for and by DJs. Beatport LINK allows any DJ to access the Store catalog directly from their favorite performance hardware and software as well as access without an internet connection in their patented



Absolut is a leading brand of premium vodka made from all natural ingredients. The brand has a long history of building nightlife experiences for a progressive consumer audience. From its partnership with Resident Advisor to their Midsommar parties and various LGBTQI+ events across the world - Absolut is always reinventing itself as a facilitator of expressive, creative and inclusive events.

The Absolut Company has the worldwide responsibility for the production, innovation and strategic marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu and Kahlúa. Absolut Vodka is the world's sixth largest spirits brand. Every bottle of Absolut Vodka comes from one source, Åhus in southern Sweden.

