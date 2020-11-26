Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/11/2020

Tori Kelly Unveils Official Video For "25" - An Original Song From Her First-Ever Holiday Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tori Kelly shared the official video for "25th" - an original song from her first-ever holiday album, A Tori Kelly Christmas. The festive, romantic clip was directed by Jo Roy (Meg Myers, Jesse McCartney).
Tori will perform "25th" live when she makes her first-ever appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing on NBC, November 26, from 9:00 AM - Noon in all time zones. She'll also perform at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, airing on Wednesday, December 2, from 7:00-10:00 PM ET, on NBC.

She teamed up with 11-time GRAMMY winner Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Scooter Braun as executive producers for A Tori Kelly Christmas. The album includes a wide range of beloved holiday songs such as "Let It Snow" ft. Babyface, an R&B and jazz-infused rendition of "Sleigh Ride" and a gospel-inspired version of "Oh Holy Night" plus a second original song, "Gift That Keeps On Giving."​ The Target edition includes two exclusive tracks - "All I Want For Christmas is You" and a third original song, "Kid Again On Christmas."

Associated Press hailed A Tori Kelly Christmas as "STUNNING, SENSATIONAL, EXTRAORDINARY and PHENOMENAL." The album also appeared on the Best New Holiday Music of 2020 lists of Entertainment Weekly and Refinery29. The Los Angeles Daily News said it's "a sleek shiny package that fans won't want to wait until Christmas to open." Idolator noted, "it's destined to be an instant Christmas classic."

Since making her debut with 2015's Unbreakable Smile - a widely acclaimed album that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 - Tori has lit up the pop landscape with her breathtaking vocals and full-hearted songwriting, amassing nearly 2.5 billion combined global streams to date. With her 2018 passion project Hiding Place, the L.A.-based artist continued to captivate audiences and took home two prizes at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song for the hit single "Never Alone."

On her powerfully personal 2019 album, Inspired By True Events, Kelly offered up her bravest and most bracingly candid work to date. She supported the album with a 2019 U.S. tour and an early 2020 U.K. run. In August 2020, Tori released Solitude, a five-song EP that she recorded at home during quarantine.
