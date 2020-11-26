Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 26/11/2020

Slatt Zy Gets Personal On New Project, East Lake Projects

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Chattanooga, Tennessee, rapper Slatt Zy introduces the world to the neighborhood that shaped him to be the 18-year-old man he is today through his new project, East Lake Projects, out today on 100k Management. The release is named after the housing development he was raised in alongside his musically inclined family of 11 brothers and sisters. Fans of Slatt Zy will quickly recognize his effortless flow, which moves from melodic, growled bars to more mournful, introspective lines.

"East Lake Projects is where I became a man. It was tough to value life there, and getting over that made me a man. To me it's more than projects - it's my family, and we got through together. 17 people in 2 rooms, 12 people sleeping on one floor - granny, 11 siblings, auntie. We been through struggles together." Says Slatt Zy. "We been through everything -shoot outs, hungriness, shoeless, people dying. East Lake Projects is where all my problems came from and made me grown early, but my happy times came from there too. I couldn't imagine any other way to be. The projects may have given me scars and bruises, but also motivated me to be the nigga I am today."

While Zy's April debut, Zy Story, introduced audiences to his unique vocal approach and innate ear for melody, East Lake Projects showcases a more vulnerable, personal side of the rapper. On the first track, "Straight Out Them Projects," Zy immediately establishes the tone of the record. Over melancholic piano chords, he sings, "We come from poverty / We had to find a way / Straight out them projects, ain't had shit, I had to find a way." East Lake Projects is deeply indebted to Zy's childhood, and on the project, he aims to shine a light on the community he grew up in and the violence that still plagues it.

Zy offered a preview of East Lake Projects back in October when he released the video for "How It Go (feat. Hotboii)," which is at nearly a million views. On the track, Zy takes on the vivacious hook while Hotboii delivers smooth melodic verses. The song is one of the more playful, freewheeling cuts on the project, showing that even when Slatt Zy is excavating his emotions, he's able to turn up too.

Zy prides himself on his incredible work ethic and desire to provide his family a better life. In less than a year, he has released over 10 music videos, in addition to Zy Story. With early support from HotNewHipHop, WorldStarHipHop, SAY CHEESE!, Lyrical Lemonade, and ELEVATOR MAGAZINE, it's clear Slatt Zy is on the way up. Zy has come a long way from sleeping on the living room floor with 11 other people and having to attend school with no shoes to now trading in his braces for his first set of diamond grillz.

EAST LAKE PROJECTS TRACKLIST:
1. Straight Out Them Projects
2. 3 K's (We on That Same Shit)
3. Heart Right
4. Last Dance
5. How It Go (feat. Hotboii)
6. Loved in Awhile
7. No Hoe
8. First Year (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
9. How I Get Here
10. Salute Me
11. Hard Times
12. Sleepless Nights
13. Left Out

At only 18-years-old and having only recorded for less than a year now, the Chattanooga, TN native delivers raw-unfiltered melodic street verses with southern swag. Despite his young age, Slatt Zy has experienced more than most evident in his street anthem "Drama." The 100K management affiliate has already amassed over 10 million streams on his own. His self-released debut mixtape Zy Story charted on Apple Music too. Slatt Zy was touring with Rod Wave right before the pandemic hit and cites most of his musical influences stem from country and R&B.






