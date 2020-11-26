JawGa Boi Announces The Release Of His New Single "Kick Back"





Twitter https://twitter.com/IamJawGaBoi New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Starting from scratch in 2018 with his debut album "Cut from a Different Cloth," JawGa Boi rose to fame with his 2019 EP release "Eminence." The album made its way to the top three in the iTunes chart for Hip Hop/rap Albums and was in the top twenty in the overall category. Distributes by Lil Boyz Entertainment/Empire, the album got some excellent reviews, and fans were left leaving awestruck and tempted for more.Eminence consisted of five protean tracks, all of which will keep hip-hop fans hooked till the end. JawGa says these tracks and the album is up close and personal to him. "It's titled 'Eminence'" to reflect my growth as a person and as an artist," he stated. Eminence features other artists like StreetCode Cape, GizRok, and Al Reese. Eminence was an amalgamation of classic rap, trap, and R&B, which gives all kinds of music enthusiasts.The EP got JawGa Boi quite a few deals outside the music industry as well. He is now the Brand Ambassador for ONE ROQ Vodka. He assisted the brand is selling and distributing Vodka cases in and around Columbus.He has now come up with his latest single called "Kick Back." The single is a collaboration with StreetCode Cape, an artist he had collaborated with in his previous album as well.JawGa Boi has left an impact on the hip-hop industry by constantly proving that the South has and will always be a major part of it. The discipline and determination with which he works are reflected through his music and lyrics. The ability to adapt and blend into various genres makes him an exceptional hip hop artist. He was greatly inspired by his late friend Esavious Wright.Coming from the streets and a single-parent home, life didn't come easy to him. However, circumventing all his personal and professional struggles, he blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. His music embodies love, honesty, and fearlessness. The substance is his top priority, and he wants to write powerful music to not only reach the top charts but also people's hearts."What separates me from other artists is that I try to remain real or truthful in my music; I am not in competition with anyone," he said. His future plans include creating good music that connects with people. He aspired to work alongside popular artists like T.I., Jay Z, and every member of Rick Ross' Maybach Music Empire. A dream he is keen on is to run his indie label. "I appreciate everything that Lil Boyz Entertainment has established for my career."Raised by a single parent and four siblings, JawGa Boi saw what sacrifice and hardship meant from a very young age. From then onwards, he decided to carve his path as he knew hard work was the only way forward. The artist has shown incredible growth as a person as well as a musician in the last three years.Website https://www.jawgaboi.com/Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/61f3MUbHR5Jhkvso9zeRdcYouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwi8znywdtpZtYeQ6pLXKEgInstagram https://www.instagram.com/iamjawgaboi/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jawgaboi1/Twitter https://twitter.com/IamJawGaBoi



