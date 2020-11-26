Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/11/2020

Tori Amos Shares New Single "Better Angels"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated singer-songwriter Tori Amos shares her brand-new single "Better Angels" out now on Decca Records/Universal Music. This is Tori's first new music since the release of the 2017 album Native Invader.

The dazzling track is taken from her new festive EP Christmastide, a special collection of four original tracks to celebrate the holiday season with her fans. The record will be released on December 4, digitally and on limited edition vinyl with stunning Illustrations by graphic artist Rantz Hoseley, along with a special Christmas Card and message from Tori. It will be available exclusively on Tori's online store: https://store.universalmusic.com/toriamos

Christmastide is quintessentially Tori, with each track weaving together her thoughtful lyrics, haunting melodies and magical soundscapes. Speaking of the track, she says, "With 'Better Angels', I wanted to acknowledge the year we have all been through and know that there is hope. We can find that hope within ourselves if we continue to focus our collective minds and souls. We are slowly starting to find a clearer path to transform together for the better of all."

Tori wants Christmastide to be a celebration of togetherness and hope to reflect the gratitude she feels towards her fans, who have shown their unconditional support and understanding. She says, "We will get through these tough times together with strength in unity and hope."

CHRISTMASTIDE - TRACKLIST:
Christmastide
Circle of Seasons
Holly
Better Angels






