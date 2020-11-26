Tash Sultana Returns To Stage For November 28 Concert Livestream From The Hordern Pavilion In Sydney





In Australia, TASH's debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for Blues and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After an unprecedented year for all, Australian multi-instrumentalist TASH SULTANA is excited to return to the stage with a November 28 concert and livestream from the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. The show, part of the Great Southern Nights initiative in partnership with ARIA and the NSW government, will benefit Support Act. The performance will air live on YouTube at 9:00 PM(AEDT)/5:00 AM (ET)/2:00 AM (PT), with the set emaining online for a limited time, so fans around the world are able to view it. More info can be found here."I am that stoked to be playing a show again-it's been an insane year and it will be good to get up there and play to a crowd of people who've been missing live music as much as I have," SULTANA says. "For those of you unable to attend in person, I'll be livestreaming my show this Saturday on @YouTube. Part of the Proceeds from the Superchat and Superstickers donations will be going to @SupportAct to help those in the live events industry whose livelihoods have been affected drastically due to the pandemic."During the past seven months, TASH has been focusing on their forthcoming sophomore album TERRA FIRMA. It's set for release February 19, 2021 on Mom + Pop Music and is available to pre-order NOW. In advance of its release, TASH has released three singles, "Pretty Lady," "Greed," and "Beyond the Pine."Since dropping their debut album two years ago, TASH has only gone from strength to strength in a career already abundant with highlights. With over one billion total worldwide streams, 500,000 tickets sold globally including a sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, performing stand out sets at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and more, TASH has also made their US debut TV performance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."In Australia, TASH's debut album FLOW STATE was nominated for six ARIA Awards including winning the ARIA for Blues and Roots Album Of The Year, they undertook a massive sold-out Australia headline tour with over 70,000 tickets around the country, whilst " Jungle " and " Notion " are ARIA accredited 2x Platinum, "Mystik," "Murder to the Mind" and the NOTION EP all ARIA accredited Gold. Stay tuned for more news to come from TASH SULTANA.



