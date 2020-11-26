Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 26/11/2020

Lianne La Havas Nominated For Three Mobo Awards, Including Album Of The Year

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Lianne La Havas, who has received three nominations for this year's MOBO Awards: Best Female Act, Best R&B/Soul Act, and Album of the Year, for her self-titled, third album, released in July on Nonesuch Records in the US. The UK's biggest celebration of Black music and culture, the MOBO Awards celebration will take place on December 9, live-streamed for the first time on YouTube at 7pm GMT, and broadcast on BBC One at 10:45pm GMT.

Lianne La Havas spans the arc of a relationship. "What plays a big role in the album is the idea of the life cycle of plants and nature - equating this journey with a seasonal thing that blooms, thrives, goes away, and comes back even stronger," she says. Its musical references are as varied as Milton Nascimento, Joni Mitchell, Jaco Pastorious, Al Green, and Destiny's Child. In keeping with the album's intimate feel, everyone who contributed is a trusted collaborator, including longtime songwriting ally Matt Hales, co-producer Beni Giles, and guest co-producer Mura Masa.






