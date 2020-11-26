Several Nonesuch Recordings Nominated For 63rd Grammy Awards



The cast album for the critically acclaimed Broadway production of



RoundAgain, the new album from the members of the original Joshua



The title track to Pat Metheny's album From This Place has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. The song was arranged by Alan Broadbent and



Dan Auerbach has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, for several recordings on his Easy Eye Sound label, including Early James's Singing For My Supper.



Congratulations as well to Laurie Anderson, who has been nominated for Best New Age Album for Songs from the Bardo, her Smithsonian Folkways Recordings album with Tenzin Choegyal and



The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021, beginning at 8pm ET. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, at which many of the above categories will be announced, will stream live on grammy.com starting at 3pm ET. For more information, including a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to David Byrne, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade, Pat Metheny, and Dan Auerbach, all of whom have been nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards.The cast album for the critically acclaimed Broadway production of David Byrne's American Utopia has been nominated for the Grammy Award Best Musical Theater Album. The album includes songs from his 2018 album, American Utopia, along with music from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career. Byrne shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of eleven musical artists from around the globe for an event that delivers "an experience unlike anything else," says Billboard. "Dazzling, rapturous and jubilant," exclaims the New York Times. "Astonishing," raves Hollywood Reporter. "A knockout celebration of music, dance and song. Pure bliss." Rolling Stone calls it "a tonic for our tumultuous times." Spike Lee's film of David Byrne's American Utopia is now streaming on HBO Max.RoundAgain, the new album from the members of the original Joshua Redman Quartet—Redman (saxophone), Brad Mehldau (piano), Christian McBride (bass), and Brian Blade (drums)—has been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Improvised Jazz Solo for Redman's performance on "Moe Honk." RoundAgain, the group's first recording since 1994's MoodSwing, features seven newly composed songs: three from Redman, two from Mehldau, and one each from McBride and Blade. "A flawless effort," exclaims NPR. "Each one of them is at the very top of his game now."The title track to Pat Metheny's album From This Place has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. The song was arranged by Alan Broadbent and Pat Metheny and features guest vocals by Meshell Ndegeocello. On the album, Metheny is joined by drummer Antonio Sanchez, bassist Linda May Han Oh, pianist Gwilym Simcock, the Hollywood Studio Symphony led by Joel McNeely, and additional special guests Gregoire Maret (harmonica) and Luis Conte (percussion). "This is extraordinary music," says Stereogum. "His most audacious album yet," exclaims Mojo, "a breathtakingly immersive experience that affirms Metheny as a consummate musical storyteller. A transcendent album, From This Place is possibly the Missouri fretboard maestro's most impressive opus yet."Dan Auerbach has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, for several recordings on his Easy Eye Sound label, including Early James's Singing For My Supper.Congratulations as well to Laurie Anderson, who has been nominated for Best New Age Album for Songs from the Bardo, her Smithsonian Folkways Recordings album with Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith.The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021, beginning at 8pm ET. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, at which many of the above categories will be announced, will stream live on grammy.com starting at 3pm ET. For more information, including a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.



