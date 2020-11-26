Tired Lion New Album 'Breakfast For Pathetics' Out Now





It's admittedly been a stint between beverages since Tired Lion's last release, the epic standalone single 'With Or Without', back in late 2018. The following 18 months saw Hopes relocate to Brisbane from her hometown of Perth and approach the Tired Lion project with a renewed energy that refines her own point of view and sonic evolution. On 'Breakfast For Pathetics', she has continued to craft the pop-hooked, big-riffed, grunge-drenched ear worms she first generated when Luke Boerdam (Violent Soho) was pulled in as producer for Tired Lion's debut and 2017 triple j Feature Album, Dumb Days.



"Hopes fully embraces '90s indie rock and grunge, leaning into its tangled guitars and quiet/loud kick to chronicle the gloriously messy feelings she observes in and around her." - NME 4*

"Hopes' angst is coupled with Nineties alt-rock; she credits Pavement and My Bloody



'Breakfast For Pathetics' Tracklisting:

1. Diet Sick

2. Waterbed

3. Lie To Me

4. Cya Later

5. Don't Take Me Back

6. Breakfast For Pathetics

7.

8. Wooky Hole

9. Actuality

10. Screw You, Man New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After establishing themselves as one of Australia's most powerful rock acts, Tired Lion makes a long-awaited return with the thrilling new album 'Breakfast For Pathetics', out now via Dew Process/Universal Music. The album sees Sophie Hopes step up to reclaim her throne as Australia's queen of guitar rock, playing lead and rhythm guitar, bass, acoustic guitar and keyboards throughout the record, joined solely by Violent Soho's Michael Richards on drums.It's admittedly been a stint between beverages since Tired Lion's last release, the epic standalone single 'With Or Without', back in late 2018. The following 18 months saw Hopes relocate to Brisbane from her hometown of Perth and approach the Tired Lion project with a renewed energy that refines her own point of view and sonic evolution. On 'Breakfast For Pathetics', she has continued to craft the pop-hooked, big-riffed, grunge-drenched ear worms she first generated when Luke Boerdam (Violent Soho) was pulled in as producer for Tired Lion's debut and 2017 triple j Feature Album, Dumb Days."Hopes fully embraces '90s indie rock and grunge, leaning into its tangled guitars and quiet/loud kick to chronicle the gloriously messy feelings she observes in and around her." - NME 4*"Hopes' angst is coupled with Nineties alt-rock; she credits Pavement and My Bloody Valentine as influences, but the dynamics and guitar tone suggest Pixies and Nirvana" - Sunday Times Culture'Breakfast For Pathetics' Tracklisting:1. Diet Sick2. Waterbed3. Lie To Me4. Cya Later5. Don't Take Me Back6. Breakfast For Pathetics7. Drama Club8. Wooky Hole9. Actuality10. Screw You, Man



